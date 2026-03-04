NanaWall Offers Slimline Steel Effect Folding Glass Wall System

A High-Performance Folding Glass Wall System with Advanced Thermal and Structural Design

CORTE MADERA, Calif., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NanaWall, a leader in opening glass wall technology, is pleased to offer its NW Aluminum 643 , an innovative folding door solution that combines steel effect with durable, high-performance aluminum construction. Part of NanaWall's Generation 4 product family , the system reflects updated engineering focused on performance, security, and design consistency.

NW Aluminum 643 NW Aluminum 643 Two Glass Stop Options

The NW Aluminum 643 offers the visual option of traditional steel-framed doors, but benefits from the performance of an aluminum folding glass wall. The option for custom steel-effect finishes and simulated divided-lite patterns provides designers with aesthetic flexibility, while the ease of operation ensured by NanaWall's Gothic arch roller design delivers quiet, frictionless, smooth opening and closing. The system offers a cost-effective way to achieve a steel-like appearance while delivering 1.5 to 2 times more thermal efficiency, making it a high-performance alternative for both residential and commercial applications.

Benefits include:

Weather-Rated, Low Profile Saddle Barefoot-Friendly Sills: The system holds Florida Product Approval across inswing, outswing, and open-corner configurations, and offers both an ADA-compliant and barefoot-friendly Low Profile Sill. A Performance Sill option is available for more demanding coastal and extreme weather environments.

Offers low U-values (as low as 0.24), reducing heat and cold transfer with double and triple-glazing options. Superior Security: The system features tamper-resistant locking bolts with a 1" throw into the head track and into the sill, delivering a more robust locking mechanism. The system can also be integrated with third-party home security systems for enhanced security.

For full specifications, design options, color samples, and other resources, visit the NW Aluminum 643 product page here .

About NanaWall Systems

At NanaWall, design is as much about how it looks as how it works. For 40 years, we have been leading the industry in developing and refining our glass wall systems to create solutions that visually harmonize with space, transform the architectural experience, and provide decades of enduring performance. For more information, visit www.NanaWall.com .

Press Contact

UpSpring PR

T: 646.722.8146

E: [email protected]

SOURCE NanaWall