NanaWall Announces Winners of 2023 NanaAwards Photo Competition

News provided by

NanaWall Systems, Inc.

20 Feb, 2024, 08:43 ET

More than ten thousand voters selected eleven projects – commercial, residential and remodeling – as winners in the long-running annual competition; with 2023 seeing a record number of both voters and project submissions

CORTE MADERA, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After two months of voting, eleven projects have been selected as winners in NanaWall Systems' 2023 Annual NanaAwards contest. The contest – which has been run for more than a decade by NanaWall, the pioneer in the opening glass wall category – highlights both new and renovated commercial and residential projects that utilize NanaWall's moving glass wall systems to create extraordinary and personal spaces. 

Continue Reading
2023 NanaAwards Winner - "Best New Build"
2023 NanaAwards Winner - "Best New Build"
2023 NanaAwards Winner - "Best Commercial"
2023 NanaAwards Winner - "Best Commercial"

For the last decade, the NanaAwards has invited contractors, architects, builders, interior designers, and homeowners to share photos and the stories of their most innovative projects using the company's folding and sliding glass wall systems. Submissions are sorted into appropriate categories and then NanaWall's community of thousands of building professionals are invited to vote for their favorites. The number of both submissions and voters has grown exponentially since the NanaAwards were launched more than a decade ago, and this year more than 50 projects made it to the final rounds and more than ten thousand people voted in the contest – a record number of both voters and projects.

This year, winners were selected in the following eleven categories:

  • Best New Build Project: Upward Construction's California Dream
  • Best Commercial Project: BRP Architects' Hilton Scottsdale North at Cavasson
  • Best Remodel Project: TQ Construction Ltd's East Vancouver-Elevated
  • Best Restaurant Project: Evin Architecture's KANU Restaurant & Bar
  • Best Office/Interior Project: GKG Architecture's Mount Sinai Surgical Simulation Center
  • Best Patio Project: Palm Springs Hideaway, submitted by the Homeowner
  • Best Cold Weather Project: Dream Makers Landscape's Golden Colorado Residence
  • Best Legacy Project: Staheli Architektur's Greenhouse Cottage
  • Best ADU Project: Artisan Home Builders' Alamo ADU
  • Most Unique Project: Fairfield House & Garden Co.'s Poolside Serenity
  • Best Lakefront Project: Beckwith Builders' Lake Winnipesaukee Main House

Details and photos of all projects can be found on the NanaAwards landing page An additional sixteen projects were awarded Honorable Mention status in various categories. You can also see details on how you can sign up to be alerted when the 2024 NanaAwards contest begins – and how you can submit your projects!

About NanaWall Systems: For almost four decades, NanaWall Systems has pioneered the category of opening glass wall systems. The company has earned the trust of architects, builders, design professionals and homeowners as a custom solution for re-imagining how buildings, people and the elements interact. NanaWall Systems is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area with 25 showroom and design studio locations across North America. For more information about NanaWall, please visit www.nanawall.com.

Connect with NanaWall on Facebook, X, Pinterest, Instagram, Houzz, and Youtube.

SOURCE NanaWall Systems, Inc.

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.