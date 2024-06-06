NanaWall Debuts Opening Glass Walls Designed Specifically for Mid and High-Rise Buildings

NanaWall NW Reinforced 647 and NW Reinforced 847 offer exceptional performance with the higher windload

requirements for mid- and high-rise buildings

CORTE MADERA, Calif., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At AIA 2024 this week, NanaWall Systems, the pioneer of the opening glass wall category, will be showcasing a line of folding glass walls designed specifically for the higher windload requirements of mid and high-rise buildings: the NanaWall NW Reinforced 647/847 series.

NanaWall NW Reinforced 647/847 are solutions specifically designed to provide multifamily building architects and developers with opening glass walls that provides access to the outside environment like those found in single-family residential buildings. Architects can design a building that integrates the outside into the unit floorplan or the amenity space, enabling it to morph into a natural extension of the living or gathering area, amplifying the usable space square footage. Engineered to meet the structural capabilities required for tall buildings up to a DP of +/- 85 psf with high windload requirements and limits to deflection. This system is certified and performance-rated to CW55.

"Architects need to be sure that the products they specify for mid- and high-rise buildings can provide exceptional weather resistance, energy efficiency and security at these higher windload conditions," said Ebrahim Nana, founder and president of NanaWall. "Homebuyers now consider balconies, terraces and rooftops to be essential amenities in multifamily design, and the NW Reinforced 647 / 847 are able to deliver exceptional protection from the elements without sacrificing any of the aesthetic and performance features long associated with NanaWall."

The NW Reinforced 647/847 Series was awarded Architectural Products' "Product Innovation Award" and was selected as one of Architectural Record's Record Products in 2023. Attendees at AIA24 this week can visit NanaWall in booth #2947 at the AIA 2024 Expo at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center starting this Thursday, June 6th.

About NanaWall Systems

At NanaWall, design is as much about how it looks as how it works. For over 35 years, we have been leading the industry in developing and refining our glass wall systems to create solutions that visually harmonize with space, transform the architectural experience, and provide decades of enduring performance. For more information, visit www.NanaWall.com

