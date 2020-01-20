NanaWall Disrupts Folding Glass Wall Market with Launch of Slimmest, Most Thermally Efficient System in the Company's History

"The SL84 is the culmination of more than three decades of innovation which have led to the creation of a product of unsurpassed quality and aesthetic standards," said Ebrahim Nana, founder and CEO of NanaWall. "The SL84 is poised to set the new standard in the folding glass wall market. This next generation system will join our line of market leading products, and will offer unparalleled flexibility for architects, designers and builders."

With a frame profile intersection of just 99mm (3-7/8"), the SL84 reaches a new level of aesthetics with the slimmest aluminum profile available and minimal exposed hardware. The patented Bionic Turtle® makes the SL84 the most thermally efficient aluminum framed folding glass wall ever offered by NanaWall. The system utilizes continuous seals along the face of each panel frame, and two levels of insulating thermal breaks provide optimal defense from heat or cold. The SL84 has been put through rigorous performance testing for air, water, structural and forced entry. Depending on the desired glazing of the unit, maximum panel sizes can reach heights up to 11'6" and widths up to 3'7".

"NanaWall has produced more than a million panels since our founding, and we are entering this new decade at the absolute top," said Nana. "Buyers can be confident that NanaWall remains best in class for what buildings of the future will demand – beauty, performance, energy efficiency and innovative features."

