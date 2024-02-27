NanaWall Introduces UniverSILL at 2024 International Builders Show in Las Vegas

News provided by

NanaWall Systems, Inc.

27 Feb, 2024, 08:39 ET

UniverSILL is a patented, easily installed and removable sill insert that allows for a fast, on-demand weather performance upgrade for NanaWall Folding Glass Walls

CORTE MADERA, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NanaWall is unveiling UniverSILL—a flexible, user installable sill insert that enables homeowners to increase the weather performance of their NanaWall Folding Glass Wall when needed and with no technical knowledge required - at the 2024 International Builders Show in Las Vegas. 

Continue Reading
NanaWall UniverSILL
NanaWall UniverSILL
NanaWall UniverSILL
NanaWall UniverSILL

NanaWall, the pioneer of the opening glass wall category, created UniverSILL to offer an easy option to temporarily change the weather characteristics of a NanaWall folding glass wall to go from a barefoot-friendly, seamless indoor-outdoor transition, to an operable wall that is able to resist greater weather extremes. UniverSILL is easily removed when the weather improves, returning the sill to the barefoot-friendly, smooth indoor-outdoor transition. Installation is easy and fast as it is snapped into place.

Key features of UniverSILL include: 

  • Homeowner Installation: Designed to be snapped into place and removed and stored away when no longer needed;
  • Convertible Capability: Changes the system's weather performance measurements without affecting the operable walls' barefoot-friendly indoor-outdoor smooth transition;
  • Wide Availability: Can be used on all NanaWall Generation 4 Folding Glass Walls as well as many previous generation models

To learn more about UniverSILL and how it can be used in conjunction with NanaWall installations, please visit our booth #C6325 at IBS 2024 in Las Vegas during the Expo. 

About NanaWall Systems
At NanaWall, design is as much about how it looks as how it works. For over 35 years, we have been leading the industry in developing and refining our glass wall systems to create solutions that visually harmonize with space, transform the architectural experience, and provide decades of enduring performance. For more information, visit www.NanaWall.com.

SOURCE NanaWall Systems, Inc.

Also from this source

NanaWall Generation 4 Folding Glass Wall Product Line to be Featured at IBS 2024

NanaWall Generation 4 Folding Glass Wall Product Line to be Featured at IBS 2024

The culmination of nearly forty years of innovation and engineering, NanaWall Systems' Generation 4 Folding Glass Wall product line will be on...
NanaWall Announces Winners of 2023 NanaAwards Photo Competition

NanaWall Announces Winners of 2023 NanaAwards Photo Competition

After two months of voting, eleven projects have been selected as winners in NanaWall Systems' 2023 Annual NanaAwards contest. The contest – which...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Home Improvement

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.