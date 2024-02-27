NanaWall Introduces UniverSILL at 2024 International Builders Show in Las Vegas

UniverSILL is a patented, easily installed and removable sill insert that allows for a fast, on-demand weather performance upgrade for NanaWall Folding Glass Walls

CORTE MADERA, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NanaWall is unveiling UniverSILL—a flexible, user installable sill insert that enables homeowners to increase the weather performance of their NanaWall Folding Glass Wall when needed and with no technical knowledge required - at the 2024 International Builders Show in Las Vegas.

NanaWall, the pioneer of the opening glass wall category, created UniverSILL to offer an easy option to temporarily change the weather characteristics of a NanaWall folding glass wall to go from a barefoot-friendly, seamless indoor-outdoor transition, to an operable wall that is able to resist greater weather extremes. UniverSILL is easily removed when the weather improves, returning the sill to the barefoot-friendly, smooth indoor-outdoor transition. Installation is easy and fast as it is snapped into place.

Key features of UniverSILL include:

Homeowner Installation: Designed to be snapped into place and removed and stored away when no longer needed;

Convertible Capability: Changes the system's weather performance measurements without affecting the operable walls' barefoot-friendly indoor-outdoor smooth transition;

Wide Availability: Can be used on all NanaWall Generation 4 Folding Glass Walls as well as many previous generation models

To learn more about UniverSILL and how it can be used in conjunction with NanaWall installations, please visit our booth #C6325 at IBS 2024 in Las Vegas during the Expo.

About NanaWall Systems

At NanaWall, design is as much about how it looks as how it works. For over 35 years, we have been leading the industry in developing and refining our glass wall systems to create solutions that visually harmonize with space, transform the architectural experience, and provide decades of enduring performance. For more information, visit www.NanaWall.com .

SOURCE NanaWall Systems, Inc.