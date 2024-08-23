NanaWall Opens Call for Submissions for the 2024 NanaAwards Project and Design Competition

Annual Contest Recognizes Architects' and Designers' Achievements in Commercial and Residential Projects

CORTE MADERA, Calif., Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NanaWall, the leader in opening glass wall systems for nearly 40 years, is excited to announce that submissions are open for the 2024 NanaAwards photo competition. The contest—celebrating its 10th anniversary this year—recognizes both new and renovated commercial and residential projects that utilize NanaWall systems to create extraordinary spaces.

For the last decade, NanaAwards has invited contractors, architects, builders, interior designers, and homeowners to share photos and stories of their most innovative projects featuring NanaWall folding and sliding glass wall systems. Submissions, consisting of design inspiration, photography, and videos, are sorted into appropriate categories and reviewed by a panel of passionate and esteemed NanaWall judges. After a shortlist is selected by the panel, NanaWall's community of homeowners and building and design professionals cast their votes for their favorites. Up to $5,000 in prizes will be awarded to the inspiring category winners.

Categories include but are not limited to:

Best New Build Project

Best Commercial Project

Best Remodel Project

Best Restaurant Project

Best Office/Interior Project

Best Patio Project

Best Legacy Project

Most Unique Project

Best Waterfront Project

Submissions will be open from August 15 through October 1, 2024. Public voting will take place in October, and winners will be announced in November. For additional information or to submit your project for consideration, visit the NanaAwards landing page.

About NanaWall Systems

At NanaWall, design is as much about how it looks as how it works. For over 35 years, we have been leading the industry in developing and refining our glass wall systems to create solutions that visually harmonize with space, transform the architectural experience, and provide decades of enduring performance. For more information, visit www.NanaWall.com.

