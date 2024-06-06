NanaWall Systems to Display at AIA 2024 Conference on Architecture's Expo in Washington, DC

From residential, office, retail, restaurant, multifamily, education, to sports venue design, NanaWall offers solutions to the challenges architects face in today's changing commercial and residential landscape

CORTE MADERA, Calif., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Attendees at the American Institute of Architects' annual conference in Washington DC this week should make time to visit NanaWall Systems, the pioneer of the opening glass wall category. NanaWall will be exhibiting at booth 2947 at the AIA 2024 Conference on Architecture's Expo, which will be held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center starting this Thursday, June 6th at 9:45AM ET. NanaWall will showcase their award-winning Generation 4 Folding Glass Walls at the expo and will have a team there to answer questions about product features and capabilities.

NanaWall Systems NanaWall Systems

"Over four decades, NanaWall has set the industry standard for the aesthetics, energy efficiency and engineering behind folding glass walls, and our Generation 4 product line is the culmination of that experience," said Ebrahim Nana, President and founder of NanaWall Systems. "Folding glass wall systems are no longer solely luxury items or just for residential projects – they have become essential components of modern design in almost all commercial projects. A NanaWall Opening Glass Wall is part of thousands of buildings across the country – in offices, restaurants, retail spaces, rooftop bars, sports stadiums, and historic renovations – and is able to offer tailored solutions to any design need."

AIA24 attendees should visit the NanaWall booth to speak with representatives and learn more about how NanaWall offers solutions for:

Creating unique acoustically rated spaces and amenity trends in office environments;

Post-COVID design solutions for restaurants and hotels: maximizing views, facilitating fresh air ventilation and flexibility in multipurpose event spaces;

Designing adaptive and flexible spaces in multifamily buildings – both mid and high rise buildings;

Enabling creative redesign of interior spaces in office to residential conversions and the challenges posed by reconfiguring previous office spaces into residential units;

Sports stadiums and the rising amount of sports venue anchored commercial and residential development;

Designing adaptive and inspiring spaces for educational environments that open young minds to new ideas and knowledge;

Bringing the outdoors into residential projects and creating flexible entertainment space, maximizing ventilation and natural daylighting.

If you are interested in attending the Expo, you can obtain a free expo pass from NanaWall here.

About NanaWall Systems

At NanaWall, design is as much about how it looks as how it works. For over 35 years, we have been leading the industry in developing and refining our glass wall systems to create solutions that visually harmonize with space, transform the architectural experience, and provide decades of enduring performance. For more information, visit www.NanaWall.com

SOURCE NanaWall Systems, Inc.