NanaWall to Highlight Generation 4 Folding Glass Wall Product Line at AIA 2022 in Chicago

With eight unique systems in three different material choices—aluminum, wood, and clad – Generation 4 provides architects with a single platform with similar aesthetics, features, and performance capabilities that are highly configurable to their designs and project types.

CORTE MADERA, Calif., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attendees at the AIA Conference on Architecture 2022 in Chicago will get a chance to view NanaWall Systems' new Generation 4 series of folding glass wall systems at the conference expo from June 22-25 this week.

"The Generation 4 series is the culmination of almost 40 years of innovation and engineering at NanaWall," said Ebrahim Nana, founder and CEO. "Generation 4 takes all of our exclusive advances and makes them part of our standard offerings, allowing us to concentrate on the features and benefits that make NanaWall so exceptional. This line absolutely sets a new aesthetic and functional standard in the industry."

Some of the key features of NanaWall Generation 4 Folding Glass Walls include:

Clean Aesthetics: The slimmest profiles available and minimal exposed hardware;

Flexible Stacking: Unique floating panel sets can stack either to the left or right;

ADA Compliance: Sill design offers weather resistance while maintaining a low-profile indoor / outdoor ADA-compliant transition;

Easy Operation: Smoothest and easiest operation of any folding glass wall;

Four sill options with a high heel resistant insert to meet any project requirement;

Secure & Durable: Air, water and forced entry tested. Entry doors tested to 500,000 and folding panels to 20,000 open and close cycles;

Available in three different material choices: Aluminum, Wood and Clad.

"The Generation 4 series offers almost unlimited design configurations and possibilities while delivering all of the performance and engineering advances that architects and design professionals have come to expect from NanaWall," said Nana. "No one has to choose between aesthetics and performance or function - Generation 4 can do it all from ground floor to rooftop and everywhere in between, interior or exterior."

If you are attending AIA 2022 and would like to see NanaWall products in person or speak with a member of our team, visit us in booth #4031 at McCormick Place. For more information about NanaWall, please visit www.NanaWall.com

About NanaWall Systems

At NanaWall, design is as much about how it looks as how it works. For over 30 years, we have been leading the industry in developing and refining our glass wall systems to create solutions that visually harmonize with space, transform the architectural experience, and provide decades of enduring performance.

