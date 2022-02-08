NanaWall's Generation 4 Folding Glass Wall Systems Offer Unlimited Design Possibilities With Unparalleled Features And Thermal Performance

CORTE MADERA, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NanaWall Systems, the pioneer of the opening glass wall category, will return to the International Builders Show in Orlando this week with its new Generation 4 series of folding glass walls.

NanaWall Aluminum 640 Generation 4 System NanaWall Wood 540 Generation 4 System

"The Generation 4 series is the culmination of almost 40 years of innovation and engineering at NanaWall," said Ebrahim Nana, founder and CEO. "Generation 4 takes all of our exclusive advances and makes them part of our standard offerings, allowing us to concentrate on the features and benefits that make NanaWall so exceptional. This line absolutely sets a new aesthetic and functional standard in the industry."

Some of the key features of NanaWall Generation 4's NW Aluminum 840 include:

Clean Aesthetics: The slimmest profiles available and minimal exposed hardware;

Flexible Stacking: Unique floating panel sets can stack either to the left or right;

Barefoot Friendly: Sill design offers weather resistance while maintaining a low-profile indoor / outdoor transition;

Easy Operation: Smoothest and easiest operation of any folding glass wall;

Secure & Durable: Air, water and forced entry tested. Entry doors tested to 500,000 and folding panels to 20,000 open and close cycles;

Available in Three Different Material Choices: Aluminum, Wood and Clad.

"The Generation 4 series offers almost unlimited design configurations and possibilities while delivering all of the performance and engineering advances that builders, architects and homeowners have come to expect from NanaWall," said Nana. "No one has to choose between aesthetics and performance or function - Generation 4 can do it all."

If you are attending IBS and would like to see NanaWall products in person or speak with a member of our sales team, visit us in booth #W4847. For more information about NanaWall, please visit www.nanawall.com.

About NanaWall Systems

For almost four decades, NanaWall Systems has pioneered the category of opening glass wall systems. The company has earned the trust of architects, builders, design professionals and homeowners as a custom solution for re-imagining how buildings, people and the elements interact. NanaWall Systems is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area with 25 showroom and design studio locations across North America.

For more information, please follow NanaWall Systems on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram, Houzz, YouTube.

Media Contact:

April Roberts

347-330-7391

[email protected]

SOURCE NanaWall Systems