NanaWall's SL84 Folding Glass Wall System Ends 2020 With Unprecedented String of Awards

CORTE MADERA, Calif., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NanaWall Systems, the pioneer of the opening glass wall category, is thrilled to announce that the SL84, its next generation folding glass wall, has become the most honored product in the company's history. The slimmest and most thermally efficient line of folding glass walls available on the market, the SL84 was unveiled to near universal acclaim at this year's International Builders Show in Las Vegas, and has received an unprecedented series of awards including:

Architectural Record "Record Products" Award Winner

Architectural Products "Product Innovation Award"

Residential Products Magazine "MVP Products Award" Gold Winner

Architect's Newspaper "Best of Product Awards" Winner in Doors Category

Architizer A+ Awards "Popular Choice" Winner

Hospitality Design Awards "Product Finalist"

"We have been and continue to be overwhelmed by the market response to the SL84 system," said Ebrahim Nana, founder and CEO of NanaWall. "The praise from both the architecture and design communities is at a level we have never seen, and it confirms that the SL84 arrived on the market at exactly the right time to meet demand. The SL84 has essentially redefined the entire bi-fold door category and established the standard against which all others will be judged."

SL84 has numerous innovations that set it apart from any other folding glass wall including a newly designed Gothic Arch roller system that incorporates design ideas from Germany's high speed rails with only the sides of the roller touching the track enabling extremely smooth and effortless operation. The patented TwinX allows for higher wind loads but also conceals the door's hinges. Panels can move in stacks of 4 or 6, unattached to the side jamb and with the ability to stack to either side of the opening, enabling unlimited widths—something never achieved in a folding glass wall.

"The SL84 is uniquely designed to offer unprecedented flexibility for architects," said Matt Thomas, Marketing Director of NanaWall. "With heights up to 11'6", minimal exposed hardware, inswing or outswing configurations, open corner designs and unlimited possible width openings, the SL84 offers a level of aesthetic appeal that can be seamlessly integrated into any design."

About NanaWall Systems

For over 30 years, NanaWall Systems has pioneered the category of opening glass wall systems. The company has earned the trust of architects, builders, design professionals and homeowners as a custom solution for re-imagining how buildings, people and the elements interact. NanaWall Systems is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area with 25 showroom and design studio locations across North America. For more information about NanaWall and its products, please visit www.nanawall.com.

