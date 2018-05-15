FLOWER MOUND, Texas, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BNSF Logistics, LLC, a leading multi-modal third-party logistics service provider, announced today that Nancee Ronning has been named Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), effective immediately.

Nancee Ronning, BNSF Logistics Chief Commercial Officer

Nancee brings more than 20 years of experience in sales, marketing, and account and relationship management to this newly created position. Most recently, Nancee served as President for Print Craft, a commercial printing and packaging company based in Minnesota. She also spent more than eight years in strategic sales, marketing, and account management leadership roles at C.H. Robinson and prior to that held various positions with Merrill Corporation and GE Capital.

"We are excited to welcome Nancee to the BNSF Logistics executive team. We are confident that her experience and expertise will provide an important level of leadership necessary to elevate our firm among 3PLs and other transportation services providers," Dan Curtis, BNSF Logistics President, said.

About BNSF Logistics

BNSF Logistics is a subsidiary of Burlington Northern Santa Fe, LLC, a Berkshire Hathaway company. BNSF Logistics is a multi-modal, third-party logistics services provider specializing in the movement of freight around the globe, featuring uncommon service scope, resources, and financial depth. The company operates more than 30 offices throughout North America, with more than 120 FCPA-certified Global Service Providers (GSPs) for import and export of general and project cargoes throughout the world.

BNSF Logistics Media Contact:

Laine Harper

Marketing Director

Laine.Harper@bnsflogistics.com

(479) 203-5311

Related Files

Press Release - Nancee Ronning.pdf

Related Links

BNSF Logistics Website

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nancee-ronning-named-chief-commercial-officer-of-bnsf-logistics-300648489.html

SOURCE BNSF Logistics

Related Links

http://www.bnsflogistics.com

