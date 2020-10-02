Nancy A. Meyer named president of the Miami Herald

"Nancy is an accomplished media business leader with a track record of success. Equally critical, she is a fierce advocate for the power and value of local journalism," said Roberts in an internal note to the Miami team. "She has been a true partner to news leaders across our industry and shares our mission and vision here at McClatchy. I am confident that Nancy's partnership with Mindy Marques and our news team at the Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald will yield swift and significant growth for the organization as we strengthen our position as the leading local news organization in South Florida."

Meyer brings almost two decades of experience in the local news industry with stints at Gannett, Tribune and Hearst. Most recently, she led the Sun Sentinel Media Group, Fort Lauderdale, and the Orlando Sentinel as Publisher and General Manager.

"The Miami Herald and El Nuevo Herald are iconic brands in South Florida," commented Meyer. "I am proud and honored to be leading a media company that has a tradition of strong investigative and watchdog journalism while also covering the local interests of the Miami community. My priority and our highest purpose is to ensure great journalism, engage our audiences on all platforms and ensure we meet the future demands of our advertisers and readers."

Nancy is passionate about her involvement in the community and has been active with many professional, industry and community organizations. She is currently a member of The Alliance of Greater Fort Lauderdale Board of Directors, Broward Business Council on Homelessness, Broward Workshop, Nova Southeastern University Ambassador's Board, Orlando Economic Development Commission's Governors' Council, Central Florida – Project Opioid. She is a cancer survivor and has worked extensively with Susan G. Komen – New England.

Meyer attended Bloomsburg University, Bloomsburg, PA and the University of Hartford in Hartford, Conn., majoring in Education and Communication Studies. In addition, she has professional certificates from Northwestern University, Medill School of Journalism — NMC, and the American Press Institute for Advertising Leadership.

Miami Herald /el Nuevo Herald

The Miami Herald is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region as the community's leading source of independent news, information, and advertising solutions. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, it has won 22 Pulitzer Prizes for its high-impact, investigative reporting along with numerous journalism awards. The Herald also publishes Miami.com, an insider guide to Miami and South Florida entertainment. It's sister newsroom, el Nuevo Herald, is Florida's premier Spanish-language news outlet and delivers exceptional coverage of South Florida, Cuba and Venezuela.

McClatchy

We help people and communities thrive. Through our deeply-rooted commitment to the role of local journalism, McClatchy is a catalyst for informed engagement , greater understanding, and deeper community connections. We ensure delivery of news and information essential to enhancing individual lives and improving the 30 distinct communities that are home to our journalists and iconic brands, including the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News and Observer, and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. We extend our unique local and regional reach, relevance and resources to our advertising partners through fully-integrated marketing solutions. #ReadLocal

Contact:

Jeanne Segal

[email protected]

1+202-271-8880

SOURCE McClatchy

Related Links

http://www.mcclatchy.com

