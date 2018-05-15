NORTH HAMPTON, N.H., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nancy Beveridge has been recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Real Estate Broker in New Hampshire in the field of Real Estate in recognition of her role as a Licensed Real Estate Broker and Team leader of the Seacoast Sold Team with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.

The Seacoast Sold Team with Coldwell Banker is comprised of a team of three realtors dedicated to the assisting their clients with quality customer service. With over fifty-seven years of combined experience, Nancy's team seeks out in fostering an environment to help enable and create smooth real estate transitions for their clients.

Having attained over 37 years of experience in the field of real estate, Nancy Beveridge is commended for her outstanding contributions to the real estate industry. A prominent professional with her field and revered for her outstanding work, throughout her career, Beveridge has attained extensive experience as a real estate specialist. Adept in all facets of real estate, Beveridge is equipped in handling matters with regards to new construction, relocation, home staging, negotiation, marketing, listening to clients and knowing where to look to assist buyers in finding the right property for their needs, or purchasing turnkey rental single family investment properties.

Early in her career, Beveridge attained her Bachelor of Science degree in Education from Iowa State University. Holding several professional licenses, Beveridge a licensed broker in both New Hampshire and Maine is a certified e-PRO expert, Seniors Real Estate Specialist, and Certified Buyer Representative.

In an effort to further enhance her professional development, Beveridge is a respected member of several organizations including the New Hampshire Association of Realtors, Professional Standards Panel of Seacoast Board of Realtors, and the National Association of Realtors.

Charitable to several organizations, Nancy's favorite quote is from the late, great Zig Ziglar:

"You can have everything in life you want, if you will just help other people get everything they want." She goes on to go say nice people know other nice people. If you pour your life into great people, you will have a great life, great relationships and a great business.

A notorious scholar, Beveridge has authored "Moving Out Made Easy: How to Get Rid of All of Your Stuff and More!" which is available on Amazon.com and given as a complimentary gift to all of her clients. Nancy Beveridge also loves to cook and regularly bakes cookies and brings them along for clients on showings or to open houses. She has even won Best of Show 6 times in the annual Gingerbread House Contest at Strawbery Banke.

In acknowledgement of her professional achievements, Beveridge has been named a Five Star Real Estate Agent by New Hampshire Magazine and One of the 10 Best for Client Satisfaction from the American Institute of RE Professionals, has attained Coldwell Banker's International President's Elite Designation for Sales Production and was awarded Entrepreneur of the Year by Top One Coaching.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634 pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nancy-beveridge-has-been-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-300648991.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who