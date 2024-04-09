Nancy Caravetta and Jessica Goldberg, Joint-CEOs of Rebel Gail, Make Inc.'s 2024 Female Founders List

NEW YORK, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlighted for "shining a light on beauty and health brands through digital marketing and incorporating AI into campaign management" in marketing, Nancy Caravetta and Jessica Goldberg have been named Inc. 2024 Female Founders 250 honorees.

Nancy Caravetta and Jessica Goldberg, Joint-CEOs of Rebel Gail Inc. Female Founders 250 Honoree

Each year, Inc. editors review thousands of applications highlighting female founders who are challenging the status quo and tackling some of the world's biggest problems. The list features women who have overcome challenges and lifted those around them, while leading impactful organizations around the country. They join the ranks of previous honorees including Jessica Alba, Tracee Ellis Ross, Rihanna, and Shonda Rhimes.

"Over the last 8 years, we've worked hard to turn Rebel Gail into one of the premier beauty and health marketing agencies with creative campaigns and analytic technologies that help our clients succeed. Entrepreneurship isn't always easy but getting recognition for all our hard work is such an honor," said Jessica Goldberg and Nancy Caravetta, Joint-CEOs of Rebel Gail.

Rebel Gail has created and implemented various technologies powered by AI that help supercharge clients' social growth as well as provide in depth analytics and measurement for more authentic and impactful influencer activations. Rebel Gail also made the 2023 Inc. 5000, an annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, announced in August 2023.

About Rebel Gail

Rebel Gail was founded in 2015 by agency veterans Nancy Caravetta and Jessica Goldberg who built their careers in the health and beauty industries driving communications campaigns for many of the world's biggest makers of health, personal care, beauty and lifestyle brands. They combined their collective experience to form a modern 360 marketing and digital communications agency that rebels against the status quo, moves brands and propels consumers to take action. In 2018, Rebel Gail was named one of the most powerful beauty firms by The Observer. Rebel Gail is WBENC certified as a woman-owned business.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning, multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 192, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion among the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is a part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

