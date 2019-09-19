Nancy Cushing-Jones Joins Creative Projects Group as President of Publishing, Media and Branding

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- William Nix, Chairman & CEO of Creative Projects Group, is proud to announce that Nancy Cushing-Jones joined the company on September 1, 2019 as its President of Publishing, Media and Branding. In that position, she will provide a range of services, including content and brand development, freelance editorial work on select properties, and development of filmed content for CPG media projects from feature films to television series and documentaries.

Nix stated, when making the announcement, that "we are delighted to officially welcome Nancy to our team, with whom she has worked as a member of our Board of Advisors for many years. She brings with her an impressive legacy in global new business strategy, as a marketing transmedia specialist, and in developing and monetizing intellectual property rights into major global consumer brands for a wide range of clients from Fortune 500 companies to individuals. As Nancy often states, 'There is nothing more fulfilling than working with clients to develop their ideas and businesses and help them achieve their goals.'"

Nancy is an expert in translating story concepts from one medium to another and in all forms of publishing across all genres and age groups. She is one of the earliest creators of the "tie-in" publishing business, transforming it from a marketing-only function to a financially significant business. Nancy was also in the forefront of creating a new business for the development and licensing of videogame rights to filmed entertainment properties–now a multi-billion-dollar industry. Nancy launched, and ran for 23 years, the worldwide book publishing and videogame licensing divisions of Universal Studios, where she became the first woman division President in the Studio's history. Nancy was also Executive Vice President of the Studio's Consumer Products Group. For more detailed information about Nancy's background, please see: http://creativeprojectsgroup.com/who-we-are/53-officers/363-nancy-cushing-jones.html

Nancy is also a co-founder of Broadthink, a media, marketing, branding, and business strategy company, and BroadLit, a publishing and licensing company selling Romance eBooks, and licensed merchandise. At Broadthink, Nancy's expertise in branding, business development, and content management has provided new directions for a wide range of clients to develop and expand their brands and translate content into new media. Nancy also develops publishing programs, filmed entertainment properties, and related licensing programs for clients. For more detailed information about Nancy's clients at Broadthink, please see: http://www.broad-think.com/clients

ABOUT CREATIVE PROJECTS GROUP: Creative Projects Group® is an incubator, production and services company in the entertainment, media, sports and technology fields. It is most active in film, television, theatre, and digital media. Because each venture is unique, we dedicate a carefully tailored team of professionals and suite of services to each project. These are designed to support individual and other stakeholders as well as the ultimate creative vision and goals of each project. Our services and own production activities range from corporate consulting, including designing business structures and strategies, both traditional and online, to assisting with the branding, marketing, communications, publishing, licensing and merchandising of products and services. We design, program and produce live events including professional/academic workshops, symposia and film festivals, and serve as media Production Consultants. We also provide business affairs advice with respect to film, television, online, software, technology and other agreements involving intellectual property rights and the protecting of such assets, as well as the positive resolution of differences between creative partners in such enterprises.

Our ultimate mission, as an organization, is to further the spirit and success of creative expression.

