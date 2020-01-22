Nancy Cushing-Jones Launches a New Consulting Service for Authors and Publishers

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- William Nix, Chairman & CEO of Creative Projects Group, is proud to announce that Nancy Cushing-Jones is launching her new consulting business in coordination with Creative Projects Group. Through ncj publishing services (http://ncjpublishingservices.com), she will provide a range of services from content editing, to brand development, to ideas for expanding brands across multiple platforms.

Nix stated, when making the announcement, that "we are delighted to be working with Nancy in this new capacity, in addition to her on-going work with us as a member of our Board of Advisors. She brings with her an impressive legacy in global new business strategy, as a marketing transmedia specialist, and in developing and monetizing intellectual property rights into major global consumer brands for a wide range of clients from Fortune 500 companies to individuals. As Nancy often states, "there is nothing more fulfilling than working with clients to develop their ideas and businesses and help them achieve their goals."

Nancy is an expert in translating story concepts from one medium to another and in all forms of publishing across all genres and age groups. She is one of the earliest creators of the "tie-in" publishing business, transforming it from a marketing-only function to a financially significant business. Nancy launched, and ran for 23 years, the worldwide book publishing and videogame licensing divisions of Universal Studios, where she became the first woman division President in the Studio's history. Nancy was also Executive Vice President of the Studio's Consumer Products Group. She also co-founded Broadthink, a media, marketing, branding, and business strategy company that has provided new directions for a wide range of clients. For more detailed information about Nancy's background, please see: http://creativeprojectsgroup.com/who-we-are/53-officers/363-nancy-cushing-jones.html

SOURCE Creative Projects Group

