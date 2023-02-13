Nancy Elwood, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

ELEANOR, W.Va., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nancy Elwood, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Pinnacle Achiever for her contributions to the medical field.

Dr. Elwood earned a medical degree from the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine at Marshall University in 2000. She completed her residency in family medicine at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, FL, in 2003.

Nancy Elwood, MD

Dr. Elwood has been in practice since 2003 and has served nearly four years with FamilyCare Health Centers. According to the doctor, the medical facility is a federally funded healthcare provider with 15 locations, three mobile units, and a 30-year quality, accessible care legacy. Dr. Elwood is based at the health clinic's Eleanor, WV, location. Dr. Elwood is affiliated with the Charleston Area Medical Center.

The doctor notes that she is widely known as a caring and compassionate physician who enjoys her work. She credits her success to not being afraid to try new things and hopes to inspire others who are passionate about medicine to seek a career in the medical field.

Dr. Elwood is board-certified in family medicine by the American Board of Family Medicine. She has received her community's Compassionate Doctor Recognition in 2015.

During her free time, she enjoys spending time outdoors and gardening.

For more information, visit www.familycarewv.org.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who