Nancy Geenen's Book Helps Leaders Focus On Inclusivity In The Workplace

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantage Books announces the release of renowned management consultant Nancy Geenen's book, The Advantage of Other: A Leader's Guide to Building an Equitable, Dynamic, and Productive Workplace.

Geenen's book is designed to support business leaders who are committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace.

Nancy Geenen Book, Cover The Advantage Of Other
"As leaders," she writes, "we must unlearn some old habits and replace those with new practices that become habits over time. An inclusive leader values others' perspectives and creates belonging. This leader creates a high-trust environment where everyone at the table knows their ideas are respected and given the consideration as if they were the most important person in the room.

"Inclusion is often the determining factor as to whether top talent remains and thrives."

For leaders who are serious and passionate about creating a culture of mattering and belonging, Geenen serves as their navigator toward true understanding and awareness of the challenges that exist within the workplace. She takes the reader step by step through the process of creating a culture of inclusivity to build a high-performing team. She writes about the five pillars of an organization –  people, presence, pipeline, partners, and profits – and includes personal stories, struggles, recommendations, and actionable objectives for personal and professional transformation.

About Nancy Geenen

Nancy Geenen (www.nancygeenen.com) is CEO of Flexability, an equity and inclusion consulting firm. Flexability has been recognized for three consecutive years as a "Best for the World: Governance" by B Labs. In 2022, Inc. recognized Flexability as Best in Business for Management Consulting. Geenen drives the culture and strategy of this social impact workplace consulting firm, building high-performance teams through diversity, equity, and inclusion. Geenen also founded and managed a trial consulting firm and for eight straight years was named one of the Most Influential Women in Bay Area (San Francisco) Business by the San Francisco Business Times. She is a graduate of Harvard Business School and holds a JD from Santa Clara University School of Law. In addition, she has an MA in education and a BA in English from Stanford University, where she also earned varsity letters in three sports.

