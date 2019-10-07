Nancy Gougarty Resigns From the Board of AB SKF

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nancy Gougarty has decided to leave the Board of AB SKF for personal reasons as a result of having been the subject of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission proceedings concerning violations of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, unrelated to AB SKF. The resignation is with immediate effect.

