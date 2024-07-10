Nancy Jo's Wins The Burger Brawl

SALEM, Ore., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nancy Jo's Burgers and Fries is thrilled to announce that we have been named the top hamburger option in the Salem area by the Salem Statesman Journal. This recognition highlights our commitment to delivering fresh, high-quality, and delicious food at an unbeatable value. Our classic hamburger was particularly praised for its perfect balance, fresh ingredients, and for being more consistent than its competitors.

Nancy Jo's Bacon Burger

"The hamburger is a classic with a beef patty, tomato, iceberg lettuce, onions, pickles, mayonnaise, ketchup, and mustard. The ratio of bun to burger was satisfying as neither overwhelmed the other. There was plenty of give without the burger dissolving in its own juice and sauces, while every ingredient could be tasted individually. Everything just tasted fresher compared to the other burger options. The hamburger is only $6.85, which is a better deal than most competitors for the amount of food you're getting."

Em Chan, Salem Statesmen Journal

Nancy Jo's has been a beloved part of the community since 2012, starting in Keizer and expanding to seven locations across the region. This latest accolade reinforces our dedication to excellence across all our locations.

In addition to our award-winning burgers, Nancy Jo's menu includes a wide range of delicious options such as fries, chili fries, hot dogs, grilled cheese, German corn dogs, salad bowls, and chicken strip baskets.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized as the top burger in the Salem area," said Nancy Jo, founder of Nancy Jo's Burgers and Fries. "This award is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to providing our customers with the best possible dining experience."

Nancy Jo's Burgers and Fries operates seven locations in the mid-Willamette Valley. We invite everyone to visit us and taste why our burgers are considered the best in the area.

Media Contact: Richard Giddens, 503-856-2085, [email protected]

SOURCE Nancy Jo's Burgers