Nancy Lynne Harris is recognized by Continental Who's Who

EUGENE, Ore., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nancy Lynne Harris is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as Trusted Spiritual Teacher for her sensational work in the field of Spiritual Healing.

Ms. Harris is the owner and founder of GodSpirits United LLC, where she provides healing energy treatments and monthly educational workshops. Her focus is on shifting energy to heal medically incurable illnesses. With over 25 years of expertise in the field, Ms. Harris specializes in treating depression and glaucoma.

Nancy Lynne Harris

When giving educational workshops, Ms. Harris has participants think positive thoughts to bathe bodily organs in nourishing healthy fluid. She believes that this can regulate body chemistry, shift energy to heal illnesses, and clear the aura of negative emotional energy. A powerful moment of Ms. Harris' career was when she was able to heal herself from a hip injury after the suicide of her son Jeffrey. She thought to herself, "Nothing can separate me from the love of God," which reversed her feelings of disconnection, and her bones reconnected and healed instantly. Ms. Harris also healed her son Michael of congenital glaucoma, which doctors said could not be medically healed.

She is a graduate of the Four Winds Society, an extensive training program on Andean energy healing and shamanism. She is an advanced Theta healer as founded by Vianna Stibal, and has trained in Spiritual Healing through the Eschatology Foundation as founded by William W. Walter. Ms. Harris studied with Don Oscar Miro-Quesada, an acclaimed shamanic teacher and healer. She also attended the University of Oregon, where she earned a Master of Arts degree in Piano and Music Theory.

Ms. Harris has written multiple books available through Amazon, including Miracles Master the Art: Healing Medically Incurable Illness; Mental Illness Heal Yourself; Invasion Revealed: Healing Alcoholism, Mental Illness, & Drug Addiction; COMI: How to Consciously Overcome Mental Illness, and Heal Yourself of Anything: Example Glaucoma. She has created several CDs: Heal Yourself of Anything: Example Glaucoma; Consciously Overcome Mental Illness; and How to Heal Your Hang-Ups: Depression, Alcohol, and Drug Addiction.

Ms. Harris is a member of the Music Teacher National Association and the Oregon Music Teachers Association. She holds a National Certification as a Teacher of Piano.



Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

