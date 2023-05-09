NANCY MACINTYRE NAMED CEO OF GAME TACO

HENDERSON, Nev., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Game Taco, the premier gaming entertainment company and operator of WorldWinner, the leading competitive skill gaming platform, announced today that games-industry veteran, Nancy MacIntyre, has been named CEO, effective immediately.

A well-respected games industry executive, Nancy brings more than 25 years of experience in the gaming and digital entertainment industry and has a proven track record of success in growing audiences worldwide for mass market digital products. Throughout her career, she has launched more than 100 games and 11 No. 1 game titles, resulting in more than $2 billion in revenue. Before Game Taco, Nancy held senior leadership positions at renowned companies such as LeapFrog Enterprises, LucasArts, Atari, and Hasbro. She also co-founded and was CEO at Fingerprint, a leading global provider of digital content for kids, reaching more than five million kids, parents and teachers monthly, which was later acquired by Sandbox & Co.

Nancy joined Game Taco in 2021, where she served as the company's General Manager and Chief Marketing Officer, leading the WorldWinner direct-to-consumer business. During that time, she played a key role in driving the strategic vision for the company's brand, more than doubling the number of real money players and tripling cash entry fees on WorldWinner; further solidifying Game Taco's future as a dominant industry leader and innovator in the paid competitive skill gaming space.

"Since joining, Nancy has been a key driver in making WorldWinner stand out from the competition and building incredible momentum across the organization through her vision, experience, and passion for delivering great gaming experiences for players and partners while reaching new audiences. I can't think of a more qualified person to lead Game Taco moving forward," says David Nathanson, Executive Chairman of Game Taco.

"It's an honor to be named Game Taco's CEO and have the opportunity to lead the company into the future," says Nancy MacIntyre, CEO of Game Taco. "With billions of mobile gamers around the world, and skill gaming already established as one of the top and fastest-growing genres, my focus is to build on the exceptional, trusted gaming experience that Game Taco and WorldWinner is known for and expand it to a global audience."

Game Taco, the premier gaming entertainment company, is the nation's leading skill-based game studio and tournament platform for premium content. With its acquisition of skill gaming pioneer WorldWinner in 2021, through a strategic investment from Platinum Equity, Game Taco's games and platforms provide a fun, friendly, and trusted experience for players looking to compete against others for cash prizes. This includes a robust portfolio of classic games like Solitaire, Bingo, and premium titles like Atari Breakout, Wheel of Fortune®, SCRABBLE Cubes, Bejeweled, TRIVIAL PURSUIT, Boggle, Yahtzee and Two Dots, all of which can be played via the WorldWinner mobile app and website. Game Taco also works in partnership with top gaming brands to provide innovative, skill games experiences for unique audiences, including FanDuel FaceOff, in partnership with FanDuel. For additional information, please visit GameTaco.com .

