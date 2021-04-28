Nancy Mello: More Than an Animal Communicator

MYSTIC, Conn., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Amazing," "absolutely incredible," "spot-on," and "you saved my life." These are just a few phrases used to describe the experience clients have had with Nancy Mello during their sessions. Nancy is a psychic medium, animal intuitive/animal communicator, and clairvoyant. She can help with services from connecting clients to people and pets that have passed, making decisions about the future, letting go of your past, or even finding a lost pet.

Nancy Mello works with people all over the world through virtual sessions. Nancy Mello is an animal communicator.

Mello grew up in Northern California on a farm where she garnered her love for animals and the ability to understand and connect with them. She has shared that her gift is genetic, going back to many generations. She loves working with animals of all types and believes each animal has a unique personality of their own.

Nancy has a mission to fund scientific research to understand how those with intuitive abilities use their brain differently. She believes that by understanding how clairvoyants use their brains in different ways, she can further help understand how the brain works and how she can help others. "I believe that both science and spirituality can coincide," stated Nancy.

As a psychic medium, clairvoyant, and animal communicator, Nancy connects with clients worldwide, with all sessions done virtually over phone or video service. Her reading sessions range from 15 minutes to 2 hours. During readings, Nancy takes notes, scans them as a PDF, and emails them to her clients. Once you share in the experience of a session, Mello states, "you become a friend for life."

Described as one of the best animal communicators and psychics in the industry by kevsbest.com, Nancy has been featured in the Washington Post, Cosmopolitan U.K., and podcasts such as "Adventures of a Frugal mom." The features highlight when she discovered her gift, the different services offered, along with her take on the Covid-19 pandemic and protesting against racism. Between 2020 and 2021, Nancy worked with over 400 animals and helped owners find over 35 animals. She has communicated with all kinds of animals- from a Beta Fish named Clark, a bearded dragon lizard named Beardy, and an unnamed groundhog tearing up a yard. "People ask me if I can communicate with this or that type of animal. Even if I am unsure, I am always willing to give it a try. It is incredible the amount of understanding animals seem to have, even just from an emotional level." Nancy remarks.

Apart from helping animals and people, Nancy is a military spouse of an Active Duty U.S. Service Member. She has two children and recently stepped down from an elected position in the local town government to focus more time helping locate lost pets. She shares her home with two rescue cats and two rescue dogs who enjoy having an animal communicator as a pet parent. "The cats especially take advantage of my gift when I am sleeping. I'll wake up and want to order them a cat scratcher or more cat grass." Mello jokes.

