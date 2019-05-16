Nancy Nieves-Cruz's New Book, "Whispers Of The Wind," Brings A Little Girl's Perspective About Life Through Poetry

"Whispers of the Wind" was born in the mind and heart of an eleven-year-old girl who had a dream: to give life to words and describe the different kind of emotions she felt as she transitions into a woman and began to experience love, heartbreak, sorrow, hope, friendship, happiness, and death.

Published by New York City based Page Publishing, Nancy Nieves-Cruz's new book, "Whispers of the Wind," is a compilation of poems that can change our perspectives on life. In the privacy of our own homes on a silent night, a verse may penetrate your very souls and you may hear the whispers of the wind.

Readers who wish to experience this lovely and sublime work can purchase "Whispers Of The Wind" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

