Nancy Papaioannou joins the Alma Bank team as Senior Advisor

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alma Bank (the "Bank") is pleased to announce the appointment of Nancy Papaioannou as Senior Advisor. In her new role, Ms. Papaioannou will report directly to Michael Psyllos, the President and Chief Executive Officer, and will focus on business development and relationship growth.

Nancy Papaioannou joins Alma Bank

Ms. Papaioannou is a widely respected community bank leader who, most recently, served as President of The Atlantic Bank Division of New York Community Bank. She will work closely with Mr. Psyllos, as well as the Banking and Lending Departments to ensure preeminent service for her long-term relationships.

"Nancy has been a part of the Banking sector in New York for more than 3 decades, and brings with her perspective, knowledge and expertise to an ever-evolving environment. She possesses not only a strong understanding of where Community Banking is today, but where it's going and what's needed for it to thrive." said Alma Bank President and CEO Michael Psyllos. "Her customer focus and dedication to communities have been validated time and time again."

Ms. Papaioannou comes to Alma Bank with over 40 years of banking experience in the United States and Greece, including 8+ years as the first Greek American woman President of Atlantic Bank. She is considered a leader for women in banking and continues to mentor and inspire young women pursuing various career paths.

Giving back to communities has been a cornerstone of Ms. Papaioannou's career. She devotes her time and energy to many philanthropic and social endeavors, with a focus on amplifying Greek culture and heritage while serving and supporting Greek-American and Cypriot-American businesses. Ms. Papaioannou is a past President and Chairwoman of the Hellenic American Chamber of Commerce and currently serves as Chairwoman of its Advisory Board.

Ms. Papaioannou is a Director of Mount Sinai Queens Hospital and the National Hellenic Society. She is an active member of the Archbishop Iakovos Leadership 100 Fund, the Archdiocesan Cathedral Philoptochos Society and involved with other philanthropic organizations that are committed to making a difference in local New York communities as well as others around the world.

In recognition of her dedication and service, Ms. Papaioannou has been named one of the "Greek Women who Make a Difference" in 2021 by GreekReporter, "Distinguished Person of the Year 2017" by the Hellenic News of America, "Greek American Woman of the Year 2016" by the Association of Greek American Professional Women (AGAPW), and "Distinguished Hellene 2015" by the Hellenic Medical Society of New York.

Ms. Papaioannou holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Accounting and Business Management from Marymount Manhattan College.

About Alma Bank

Founded in 2007, Alma Bank is a New York State chartered community bank with more than $1.3 billion in assets. Headquartered in Long Island City, New York, the Bank has 14 branches and offices located throughout the New York metropolitan area and northern New Jersey. Alma Bank offers consumer and commercial banking products and services to sponsors and business owners within the communities it serves. The Alma Bank team prides itself on listening closely to its customers, identifying their needs, and then delivering customized, effective and personalized banking solutions.

SOURCE Alma Bank