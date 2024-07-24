SIMI VALLEY, Calif., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nancy Reagan Breast Center is celebrating 30 years of compassionate care. Established in July 1994 by former First Lady Nancy Reagan, a breast cancer survivor herself, the Nancy Reagan Breast Center has been a beacon of hope, providing life-changing, world-class breast imaging and care to the surrounding community since then.

Nancy Reagan Breast Center Celebrates 30th Anniversary

"For more than 30 years, the Nancy Reagan Breast Center has provided life-saving breast cancer screenings for locals throughout Ventura County and Los Angeles," said Jennifer Swenson, President of Adventist Health Simi Valley. "We screen more than 10,000 women annually for breast cancer, saving lives with early detection and prevention."

Early detection saves lives. Mrs. Reagan's diagnosis of breast cancer came from a routine mammogram screening, and she took thoughtful but swift action. She also decided to share her news publically to expand awareness of breast cancer and the need for regular mammography screenings.

"Mrs. Reagan decided to make her situation public in order to expand awareness of breast cancer and the need for regular mammograms," said Kathryn Stiles, Director of Philanthropy, Adventist Health Simi Valley. "We are honored to be the one and only Center with her name, and it is our desire to expand and renovate the Center to continue living up to her determination to help save many more lives."

To continue Nancy Reagan's mission of ensuring women across Ventura County and Los Angeles receive expert breast care, the Adventist Health Simi Valley Foundation is raising $2 million to renovate and expand the Nancy Reagan Breast Center. The expansion will enable us to double the number of patients receiving state-of-the-art breast care with use of new technology and a larger clinical team, saving even more lives.

To donate to the campaign, go to Campaign for the Nancy Reagan Breast Center | Adventist Health Simi Valley. To schedule an appointment, call 805-955-6122.

