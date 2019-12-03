Nancy Shanik Joins Black Knight Board of Directors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI), a leading provider of integrated software, data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, announced today that Nancy L. Shanik has been elected to serve on the company's Board of Directors.

"We are extremely proud to have Nancy serving on the Black Knight Board of Directors," said Black Knight Chairman Bill Foley. "She offers a wealth of experience and insight that will prove invaluable to Black Knight."

Nancy Shanik served as Chief Risk Officer of Citizens Financial Group, Inc., where she oversaw the company's risk management organization. Prior to joining Citizens, she served as a Managing Director of Alvarez & Marshal, a professional services firm focused on turnaround management, corporate restructuring and operational performance improvement. Shanik joined Alvarez & Marshal after 31 years with Citigroup Inc. where she was both a Managing Director and Senior Credit Officer and served as the Chief Credit Officer of Citigroup Inc.'s Global Commercial Markets business. Shanik also serves on the board of directors of RBC US Group Holdings LLC, a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

"Black Knight is an innovative company, with a history of bringing transformative technology to the mortgage industry," said Shanik. "I look forward to serving on the Board of Directors of such a forward-thinking organization."

About Black Knight

Black Knight is a leading provider of integrated software, data and analytics solutions that facilitate and automate many of the business processes across the homeownership lifecycle.

As a leading fintech, Black Knight is committed to being a premier business partner that clients rely on to achieve their strategic goals, realize greater success and better serve their customers by delivering best-in-class software, services and insights with a relentless commitment to excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

