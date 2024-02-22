Nancy Staff Joins Florida Peninsula Insurance as Director of Corporate Compliance

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Peninsula Insurance Company proudly announced that Nancy Staff has joined its team as Director of Corporate Compliance. In this role, Staff will be responsible for developing, implementing, and managing the company's compliance-related processes and procedures. Prior to joining Florida Peninsula Insurance, Staff was the Director of Ethics and Compliance Officer for Citizens Property Insurance Corporation since 2016. 

"This newly created position is a key component as we expand our internal compliance function. Nancy is a highly experienced lawyer with an extensive background in compliance, ethics, employment, privacy, and government law. Her expertise in implementing and maintaining a comprehensive compliance program will be a tremendous asset and we are thrilled to have her join the team," said Gard Olbers, Chief Risk Officer for Florida Peninsula Insurance.

Staff also previously served as General Counsel, Risk and Compliance Committee Chair, and Ethics Officer for the Florida Department of Revenue. She received both her bachelor's degree and Juris Doctor with Honors from the University of Florida.

"It's been wonderful to be welcomed with open arms by the team members at Florida Peninsula Insurance, an insurance provider with such an impressive reputation in the industry. I look forward to exercising my expertise and implementing strategies that continue the upward growth of this organization," said Staff.

Since 2005, FPI has grown to be one of the largest homeowner carriers in Florida, focusing solely on home, condominium, and renter policies. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, FPI has maintained a Financial Stability Rating® of A-Exceptional from Demotech and continues to be a leader in Florida's homeowner's insurance market by adhering to a strong conservative financial approach, while offering policyholders competitive rates and customizable policy options to fit their needs. www.FloridaPeninsula.com

