Nancy Tellem Joins Nielsen Board Of Directors

Tellem is a widely respected media industry veteran. Her experience includes stints at CBS, Warner Brothers, Microsoft, and MGM. Over the years she has been the President, CBS Entertainment Network and CBS Studios; President, XBOX Entertainment Studios; and head of business affairs for Warner Brothers Television. She is currently the Chief Media Officer and Executive Chairwoman of Eko, an interactive streaming service that uses proprietary technologies to reimagine storytelling.

"Nancy's deep and varied experience in the media business will be a significant asset for the Nielsen Board of Directors. We are thrilled to have her join the board at such a transformational time for content of all types," said James Attwood, Chairman of the Board, Nielsen.

"Technology and consumer behavior are changing at a furious pace for content owners, distributors and advertisers. A respected and independent measurement and analytics company will be even more important in the future than it's ever been in the past. It's an exciting moment for the industry and for Nielsen. I'm delighted to join the board at this time," commented Tellem.

"One media truth requires a deep and thorough understanding of the business in this age of transformation. We are fortunate to have Nancy's passion, knowledge and expertise at this crucial time for our company," commented David Kenny, Chief Executive Officer, Nielsen.

Nancy holds board and advisory positions at numerous digital and media-related companies, including Eko, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, and 212 Media. She is a Trustee of both the Cranbrook Art Academy and Museum and Seeds of Peace. Nancy has been honored with a number of awards, including induction into the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame, listing on Forbes list of the world's 100 most powerful women, and she was a recipient of the Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Award in recognition of her "extraordinary passion, leadership, independence and vision."

Tellem holds a B.A. from The University of California Berkeley and a J.D. from the University of California Hastings College of Law.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers and markets worldwide. Nielsen is divided into two business units. Nielsen Global Media, the arbiter of truth for media markets, provides media and advertising industries with unbiased and reliable metrics that create a shared understanding of the industry required for markets to function. Nielsen Global Connect provides consumer packaged goods manufacturers and retailers with accurate, actionable information and insights and a complete picture of the complex and changing marketplace that companies need to innovate and grow.

Our approach marries proprietary Nielsen data with other data sources to help clients around the world understand what's happening now, what's happening next, and how to best act on this knowledge.

An S&P 500 company, Nielsen has operations in over 100 countries, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com .

