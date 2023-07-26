NAND flash market to grow by USD 24 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Growing investments in fabrication facilities to influence market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The NAND flash market is expected to grow by USD 24 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.51% during the forecast period. A rise in the number of strategic partnerships and acquisitions is an emerging market trend. The examples of partnerships and acquisitions include the following: in February 2020, Micron Technology partnered with seven industrial companies to deliver robust and innovative solutions, and in October 2020, SK HYNIX Inc and Intel Corp announced that they had signed an agreement under which SK HYNIX Inc would acquire Intels NAND memory and storage business for USD 9 billion. These strategic partnerships and acquisitions result in the production of efficient and high-performance NAND flash memory compatible with advanced technologies and components integrated into smartphones, tablet PCs, and other computing devices. Hence, factors like a rise in the number of strategic partnerships and acquisitions will fuel the market growth during the forecast period. View a Sample Report within minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global NAND Flash Market 2023-2027

NAND Flash Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our NAND flash market report covers the following areas:

NAND Flash Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

NAND Flash Market is segmented as below:

Application

Smartphones



SSDs



Memory Cards



Others

Type

3D NAND



2D NAND

Technology

TLC



MLC



SLC

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

The smartphones segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. There is increasing penetration of the Internet across the world due to the proliferation of low-cost smartphones and rising investments in telecommunication network infrastructure. For instance, in April 2023, the number of global smartphone users reached 5.48 billion, according to the GSM Association (GSMA). Furthermore, the growing penetration of smartphones and the availability of high-speed Internet connectivity produce increased the volume of generated data significantly, including audio, video, text, and encrypted data blocks. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the smartphone segment of the NAND flash market during the forecast period.

NAND Flash Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

The growing investments in fabrication facilities drive the growth of the NAND flash market. Various opportunities are being created for supply chain members such as chip makers, equipment manufacturers, and material suppliers due to the rising demand for 3D NAND. For instance, in order to increase their production capacity for staying competitive in the market, memory manufacturers such as Samsung Electronics, Western Digital, Micron Technology, Toshiba, SK Hynix, and Intel are investing in new fabrication facilities. Hence, factors like the growing investments in fabrication facilities drive the growth of the NAND flash market during the forecast period.

The fluctuations in demand and supply challenge the growth of the NAND flash market. The fluctuations can be attributed to the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry in general and, in turn, the market. The demand for smartphones, data centers, servers, cloud storage devices, and other consumer electronic devices which require memory devices drives the growth of the market and hence, vendors try to align their production with the sales in these industries. However, any unforeseen change in demand can lead to an oversupply or shortage. Also, owing to fluctuations in demand for consumer electronic devices, the dynamic nature of the semiconductor industry experiences a supply-demand imbalance. Hence, uncertainty in the price of NAND flash memory modules due to the supply-demand imbalance is one of the challenges in the market during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

NAND Flash Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the NAND Flash Market, including some of the vendors such as ADATA Technology Co. Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Flexxon Pte Ltd., Greenliant Systems, Hyperstone GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Innodisk Corp., Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Kioxia Corp., Macronix International Co. Ltd., Micron Technology Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., Shenzhen Longsys Electronics Co. Ltd., Silicon Motion Technology Corp, SK hynix Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., Transcend Information Inc., and UDISYS Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the NAND Flash Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vendor Offerings

ADATA Technology Co. Ltd. - The company offers NAND flash such as 112 layer BiCS5 3D NAND solid state drives.

The company offers NAND flash such as 112 layer BiCS5 3D NAND solid state drives. Flexxon Pte Ltd. - The company offers NAND flash such as 1 GB NAND Flash which is a highly reliable and low capacity SLC solution.

The company offers NAND flash such as 1 GB NAND Flash which is a highly reliable and low capacity SLC solution. Greenliant Systems - The company offers NAND flash such as SATA, PATA, and eMMC.

NAND Flash Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist NAND flash market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the NAND flash market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the NAND flash market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of NAND flash market vendors

NAND Flash Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.51% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 24 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 4.56 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 59% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ADATA Technology Co. Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Flexxon Pte Ltd., Greenliant Systems, Hyperstone GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Innodisk Corp., Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Kioxia Corp., Macronix International Co. Ltd., Micron Technology Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., Shenzhen Longsys Electronics Co. Ltd., Silicon Motion Technology Corp, SK hynix Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., Transcend Information Inc., and UDISYS Ltd Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

