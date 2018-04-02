CARMEL, Ind., April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanette B. Oscherwitz, M.D., is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Healthcare in recognition of her role as Cardiologist at Community Health Network. Having served as a cardiologist since 1997, Dr. Nanette B. Oscherwitz is commended for her outstanding contributions to the healthcare field. With over fourteen years of experience in her current capacity, Dr. Oscherwitz has had extensive experience in echocardiographies, including transesophageal echocardiography, stress testing, Holter monitoring and diagnostic cardiac catheterizations. She also works with Maternal-Fetal Medicine and OB to provide cardiovascular care for high-risk pregnant women.

Dr. Oscherwitz has worked at a number of practices, including the Wisconsin Cardiovascular Group, the Kansas City Heart Group, Heart Health PA and Cotton O'Neil/Stormont Vail Cardiology. She held the position of Director of the Intensive Care Unit at Cushing Memorial Hospital from 1998-2002.

Early in her career, Dr. Oscherwitz completed her Bachelor of Arts degree inBiology from Occidental College, with honors. She attended medical school at the University Of Kansas School Of Medicine, her residency at Loyola University Medical Center and began her cardiology fellowship at the University of Missouri – Kansas City/St. Luke's Hospital/Truman Medical Center and completed it at University of Wisconsin – Madison.

Board certified in Cardiovascular Disease, Dr. Oscherwitz currently holds a license to practice medicine in Indiana, but previously held licenses in Kansas, Missouri and Wisconsin.

Having attained several honors over the course of her career, Dr. Oscherwitz was the recipient of the Outstanding Young Woman in America Award from her medical school.

In an effort to further enhance her professional development, Dr. Oscherwitz is an esteemed member of the Beta Biological Society was part of her medical school honors pharmacology class and was recently named a VIP Woman of the Year by the National Association of Professional Women.

When not working, Dr. Oscherwitz enjoys spending time with her three sons, traveling with her husband and playing tennis. She also serves on the Wellness Committee for the Carmel Clay School District.

