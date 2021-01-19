NANI is First in Illinois to Offer Groundbreaking Vascular Access Technology for Kidney Patients

In May 2020, interventional nephrologist Gautam Bhanushali, MD, first used the Ellipsys System to create a type of dialysis access known as an endovascular fistula at NANI Vascular's Willow Springs Surgery Center in Justice, Ill. He has completed nearly a dozen Ellipsys procedures to date, and NANI plans to implement the Ellipsys technology at its other five outpatient vascular access centers in the near future.

"It's a very safe procedure, and research shows that fistulas created with Ellipsys can be used for dialysis sooner than surgically-created ones and that they also work for much longer periods of time," said Dr. Bhanushali . "Patients find this new process much more appealing. Not only are they coming in for a procedure that has a higher likelihood of success, but it requires only a single needle stick instead of surgery, so they walk out with just a band aid on their arm. Our goal is to make the lives of dialysis patients easier, and that's exactly what Ellipsys does."

Hemodialysis requires access to the patient's bloodstream, which is typically created by establishing a permanent connection between an artery and a vein in the arm known as a fistula. For the past 50 years, the only way to create a fistula was with a complex surgery that causes considerable discomfort and requires long recovery times. In contrast, the Ellipsys System uses a small needle puncture and catheter under ultrasound to create a fistula without the need for incisions or stitches. The Ellipsys procedure can be done in as little as 30 minutes in an outpatient setting and requires very little recovery time.

In Illinois, nearly 32,000 people have ESRD, many of whom must visit a dialysis center several times a week for life-saving treatment. For these patients, any improvement in quality of life can have a significant impact. Dr. Bhanushali estimates that as many as 60 percent of patients who require a fistula would be eligible for the Ellipsys procedure.

Patients who have had the new procedure say that the benefits are obvious.

"This technology is so innovative," said James Millsap, a 45-year old cybersecurity technical analyst from Aurora, who had his fistula created with the Ellipsys System in June 2020. "The procedure was virtually painless and my fistula is so inconspicuous, you wouldn't even know I have it—it's perfect."

Millsap expects that the procedure will enable him to continue his active lifestyle, working full time and going to graduate school, in addition to going to dialysis three times a week. A lifelong athlete who once competed in Olympic trials, he even expects to begin competitive swimming again.

Another important advantage of the Ellipsys System is that it reduces or even eliminates the amount of time that dialysis patients will require a central venous catheter (CVC). Compared to fistulas, CVCs are associated with significantly higher rates of complications, like infection and even death—yet 80 percent of patients in the U.S. still start their dialysis with a catheter.

For NANI, the use of the Ellipsys System will be a key part of the practice's participation in the Kidney Care First (KCF) model, part of the federal government's Advancing American Kidney Care initiative, according to chief executive officer Brian O'Dea. The initiative is designed to improve kidney patient health and quality of life, a large part of which is having ESRD patients begin dialysis with fistulas instead of CVCs.

"Having a well-informed patient start dialysis with a functional fistula, under the care of a nephrologist, is invaluable," said O'Dea. "That's what is being incentivized under these programs, and we're pleased that the Ellipsys technology helps us comply with their guidelines and make a difference for our patients."

The Ellipsys Vascular Access System is currently available at the Willow Springs Surgery Center in Justice, Ill. Patients can call (708) 594-3513 or visit willowspringssurgery.com to request an appointment.

About NANI

With over 125 kidney specialists in three states, nationally renowned NANI is the largest Nephrology practice in the United States. In addition to its growing network of medical offices and dialysis centers, NANI has expanded to include other patient services, including diagnostic labs and high blood pressure specialty centers; peritoneal dialysis training and support for home dialysis; and pre- and post-transplant care provided by transplant specialists. NANI nephrologists coordinate the best patient care, from chronic kidney disease management to outpatient vascular access procedures to dialysis care.

Contact: Emily Frederick

Nephrology Associates of Northern Illinois and Indiana

630-974-5258

[email protected]

SOURCE Nephrology Associates of Northern Illinois and Indiana (NANI)