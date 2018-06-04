Nanigans Boosts Advertising Accuracy and Speed with Snowflake Data Sharing

Prior to Snowflake Data Sharing, Nanigans relied on data from tracking pixels placed on a client's website that capture website activity, then reconciled it with manual data exports and batch job transfers. This method lacked automation, was prone to error and was suboptimal due to normal data inconsistencies from pixel data capture.

To overcome these challenges, Nanigans deployed Snowflake's Data Sharehouse™ to easily enable modern data sharing with its clients without needing to copy or move data sets of any size. Within minutes, clients grant live, governed and secure non-PII data shares so Nanigans can view and seamlessly combine their clients' data with their own data sources. Nanigans is therefore enabled to get real-time updates and access a more comprehensive data source, as a result improving its ability to optimize advertising spend.

"We first used Snowflake for our own cloud data warehousing and saw the power of the cloud-based architecture for seamless data access," Nanigans' Product Manager Nat Taylor said. "Now we're leveraging that same cloud advantage with Snowflake Data Sharing so we can deliver more accurate advertising spend models, eliminate discrepancies in client data and empower the in-house marketing teams we serve with optimized campaigns."

Rue La La's Erick Roesch, said, "We already see the benefit of using Snowflake Data Sharing in our Nanigans' retargeting program because of the improved data matching. How often do two vendors work together seamlessly to make your life easier and your advertising spend more effective? We couldn't be happier with the results."

Snowflake VP of Customer and Product Strategy Matthew Glickman said, "Nanigans' success with Snowflake Data Sharing is another great example of how simple, automated and powerful modern data sharing leads to faster and more accurate decision-making."

About Snowflake

Snowflake is the only data warehouse built for the cloud. Snowflake delivers the performance, concurrency and simplicity needed to store and analyze all of an organization's data in one location. Snowflake's technology combines the power of data warehousing, the flexibility of big data platforms and the elasticity of the cloud at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions. Snowflake: Your data, no limits. Find out more at snowflake.net.

About Nanigans

Nanigans arms marketing teams to drive incremental revenue with the most powerful and transparent cross-channel buying platform. Sophisticated commerce advertisers currently optimize more than $700M in annual ad spend through the Nanigans platform. Nanigans is headquartered in Boston with offices in New York, San Francisco, London, Singapore and Seoul. For more information on Nanigans, please visit www.nanigans.com.

