Nanite Announces Strategic Collaboration with SalioGen Therapeutics to Develop Non-Viral, Lung-Targeting Nanoparticle for Cystic Fibrosis Genetic Medicine

Research collaboration will use Nanite's SAYER™ platform and SalioGen's novel Gene Coding™ technology to deliver CFTR gene directly to the lungs of people with CF

BOSTON, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanite, Inc. and SalioGen Therapeutics today announced a research collaboration that will utilize Nanite's SAYER™ delivery platform to develop a lung-targeting polymer nanoparticle (PNP) designed to integrate the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene directly into lung cells using SalioGen's novel Gene Coding™ technology. Mutations in the CFTR gene cause cystic fibrosis (CF), a chronic and life-threatening condition that progressively damages the lungs, digestive system, and other organs.

Nanite's proprietary SAYER platform combines AI-driven polymer design with multiplexed in vivo screening to develop best-in-class PNPs for tissue-specific delivery. SAYER has demonstrated strong efficiency and high specificity for targeting the lungs, potentially overcoming the limitations of viral vectors and lipid nanoparticles.

SalioGen's Gene Coding technology uses a bioengineered transposase enzyme to deliver an optimized construct containing the entire gene of interest, regardless of size, to a precise location in the genome of target cells. In vitro experiments successfully demonstrated the ability to integrate the full-length CFTR gene into human lung cells.

Under the terms of the agreement, Nanite will design a resorbable polymer delivery vehicle for SalioGen's Gene Coding technology. "Nanite's relationship with SalioGen is consequential in discovering safe polymeric nanoparticles for a transformative treatment for CF," notes Nanite co-founder and CEO Sean Kevlahan."In addition to ongoing Nanite research supported by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation's Path to a Cure, the SalioGen collaboration underscores the power of the SAYER platform's capacity to design fit-for-purpose delivery vehicles."

"We are excited to announce this collaboration with Nanite, as it represents an important step forward in our mission to accelerate the impact of genetic medicine for patients using our novel Gene Coding technology," said Jason Cole, CEO of SalioGen Therapeutics. "By combining the innovative approaches of both companies, we hope to create a non-viral genetic medicine delivered directly to the lungs and provide the first permanent therapy for people living with CF, regardless of mutation."

ABOUT NANITE:

Nanite, Inc. is a non-viral gene delivery company developing programmable, tissue-specific polymer nanoparticles (PNPs) for a broad range of modalities and indications. Powered by our AI-driven platform, SAYER™, Nanite is building the next generation of non-viral delivery vehicles – programmable, targeted, and safe – for a new wave of genetic medicines. SAYER™ applies state-of-the-art machine learning-methods to combine high-throughput experimental and computational polymer chemistry to design fit-for-purpose delivery vehicles. Nanite is headquartered in Boston, MA. For more information, visit https://nanitebio.com and follow Nanite on LinkedIn.

ABOUT SALIOGEN THERAPEUTICS:

SalioGen Therapeutics is developing next-generation genetic medicines for patients using its novel Gene Coding™ technology. Gene Coding is a non-viral method of integrating large or multiple whole genes into the genome at precise locations without double-strand breaks or guide RNA. SalioGen's lead programs focus on one-time treatments for Stargardt disease and cystic fibrosis. The company is also developing its Gene Coding technology for additional indications, such as other inherited retinal diseases, and to engineer CAR-T cells for cancer and autoimmune conditions. SalioGen is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information, visit SalioGen.com and follow SalioGen on LinkedIn.

