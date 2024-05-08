NANITE AWARDED $1.8M TO DEVELOP AI-DRIVEN GENE THERAPY FOR HIV

Nanite Receives Funding to Employ SAYERTM Platform to Develop Non-Viral Delivery Vehicles to Express Neutralizing Antibodies In Vivo from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

BOSTON, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanite, Inc. today announced a $1.8M grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to design and optimize polymeric delivery vehicles to deliver DNA-encoded therapeutics.

Nanite's proprietary SAYERTM platform combines AI-driven polymer design with multiplexed in vivo screening to develop best-in-class polymer nanoparticles [PNPs] for tissue-specific delivery. SAYER has demonstrated strong delivery efficiency and high tissue specificity, potentially overcoming limitations of viral vectors and lipid nanoparticles [LNPs]. In the research project funded by the foundation, Nanite will employ the SAYER platform to design and optimize polymeric delivery vehicles to deliver DNA-encoded therapeutics, thereby durably producing therapeutic antibodies in vivo. Success would represent a significant breakthrough in HIV management, particularly in populations with limited access to medical care.

"Nanite's research, with support from the Gates Foundation, is consequential in discovering safe polymeric nanoparticles for a transformative treatment for HIV," notes Nanite Chief Business Officer, Thomas X. Neenan, PhD. "One of our long-stated goals is to develop technologies that allow the benefits of gene therapy to be accessible to a wider patient population, particularly in underserved communities. Nanite is dedicated to accelerating the impact of genetic medicine for the treatment of HIV."

ABOUT NANITE:

Nanite, Inc. is a non-viral gene delivery company developing programmable, tissue-specific polymer nanoparticles (PNPs) for a broad range of modalities and indications. Powered by our AI-driven platform, SAYERTM, Nanite is building the next generation of non-viral delivery vehicles – programmable, targeted, and safe – for a new wave of genetic medicines. SAYER applies state-of-the-art machine learning-methods to combine high-throughput experimental and computational polymer chemistry to design fit-for-purpose delivery vehicles. Nanite is headquartered in Boston, MA. For more information, visit https://nanitebio.com.

