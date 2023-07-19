Nanjing Agricultural University established the Consortium for Innovations in Agricultural Education and Research in Asia

News provided by

Nanjing Agricultural University

19 Jul, 2023, 05:56 ET

NANJING, China, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 17, the Consortium for Innovations in Agricultural Education and Research in Asia (CIAERA), initiated by Nanjing Agricultural University (NAU), was officially established in Sanya, Hainan. Concurrently, 2023 Asia Hub Annual Meeting was held. More than 200 representatives from over 60 domestic and foreign universities, institutes, and enterprises in Asia gathered together to discuss topics related to agricultural science and education innovation, and to jointly create a brighter future for Asian agriculture.

Continue Reading
The Inauguration of CIAERA
The Inauguration of CIAERA

The CIAERA, proposed by NAU, received positive responses from agricultural universities, institutes, and enterprises across Asia. The vision of CIAERA is to create a hub of innovation through collaborations, to leverage the strengths of universities and institutions for sustainable agriculture, to promote regional prosperity, and to enhance the well-being of people in Asia.

During the inauguration, the CIAERA was officially established, with 52 members, including China Agricultural University, Northwest A&F University, Chinese Academy of Tropical Agricultural Sciences, IPB University in Indonesia, and Kasetsart Univeristy in Thailand. The Secretariat of the CIAERA will be based at Nanjing Agricultural University.

At the conference, the attending representatives recognized the significance of strengthening close cooperation among Asian countries in the fields of agricultural education and technology, actively inheriting the fine tradition of exchanging agricultural civilizations in Asia. This collaboration is essential for promoting agricultural development, ecological construction, economic prosperity, and the sharing of civilization among Asian countries. It will contribute to the continuation of the new brilliance in Asian agricultural development.

From the July 18 to the 19, the 2023 Asia Hub Annual Meeting will hold seven academic sub-forums focusing on topics including "Water for Food Security", "Climate Change", "Land Use, Land Cover, and Soil Research in the Asian Region", "Natural Disaster Monitoring, Mitigation, and Response", "One Health", and "Joint Training". These sub-forums aim to gather the strengths of Asian agricultural institutions, innovate the cultivation model of high-level talents in the agricultural field, jointly address agricultural challenges faced by Asia and the world, and promote sustainable agricultural development in Asia and the globe.

Image Attachments Links:
Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=441611
Caption: The Inauguration of CIAERA

SOURCE Nanjing Agricultural University

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.