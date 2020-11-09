Nanjing Air-hub International Expo Center was invited to deliver keynote speech during China International Import Expo and won the 'Golden Panda award'

It is noteworthy that as the only exhibition center in Jiangsu province to give a keynote speech at the forum, Mr. Hu, the responsible person, was invited to deliver a keynote speech entitled 'Integrated development of exhibition and Industry, 'New' Opportunities for exhibition venues', and share the successful exploration experience of Nanjing Air-hub International Expo Center.

"The world today is marked by changes unseen in a century, with risks and uncertainties on the rise. Under such circumstances, it is all the more important for us to take the chance, consider the situation and prospect scientifically. With the establishment of the international and domestic 'dual circulation' development pattern, it is a reasonable response to grasp the new pattern and use the exhibition platform to promote production and revitalize the city." Mr HU's speech was highly appraised and recognized by the on-site leaders and guests.

On the night, Nanjing Air-hub International Expo Center won the '2020 China's the Most Influential Convention & Exhibition Complex' at the Golden Panda Award Ceremony of China Convention & Exhibition Industry. And signed the annual strategic cooperation agreement with the organizer of the forum - China Conference & Exhibition Magazine.

SOURCE Nanjing Air-hub International Expo Center