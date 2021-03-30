Nanjing Lishui Sample: Exploring the way for "Made in China 2025"

As the only high-quality manufacturing development experimental zone in Nanjing, Lishui has formed three major industrial landmarks: new energy vehicles, aviation industry, and health industry. The integrated modern transportation pattern of "Air, Railway, Water and Highway" in Lishui, which can reach major cities in the Yangtze River Delta within 2 hours, has become an important reason for business to choose Lishui. Lishui has gathered a group of top international manufacturing companies such as American Conmet, Siemens, A.O. Smith and so on. Lishui always regards the manufacturing industry as the foundation, explores the path of innovation, transformation and upgrading, creates a sample for the high-quality development, and strives to integrate Lishui into global innovation and become the "Shining Window" and "Shiny business card" of Nanjing and Jiangsu.

At the conference, 18 innovative and headquarters-type projects were signed and settled, with a total investment of 13.2 billion yuan. Lishui released the Policy 2.0 for the manufacturing industry through global live broadcast, giving a supporting subsidy of up to 200 million yuan to the introduction of top experts for technical research, and the subsidy for digital transformation increased by 4.5 times. Lishui is taking the initiative with the spirit of exploration, striving to create 15 demonstration models, planning to use 3 years to promote the high-quality development in the forefront of the country. In 5 years, Lishui will build an influential new highland for industrial innovation and a cluster of foreign-funded enterprises in the country. In 10 years, Lishui will top 20 districts, and the high-quality development of the manufacturing industry will become a national model.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=387882

Caption: Promotion Conference in Shenzhen

SOURCE Publicity Department of Lishui District People's Government