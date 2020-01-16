NANN Launches Newborn Safe Sleep Guideline

CHICAGO, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Neonatal Nurses (NANN) released their Newborn Safe Sleep guideline, the only clinical practice guideline that addresses the challenges of and provides recommendations on implementing safe sleep practices in the hospital setting for children between birth and 1 year of age. The guideline provides evidence-based protocols for creating a safe sleep environment for infants based on the history of sleep-related deaths and the American Academy of Pediatrics' safe sleep recommendations between 1992 and 2016. Common controversies and barriers related to implementing safe sleep in the hospital are also discussed, which will empower healthcare providers to improve daily practice with neonates and infants.

NANN's Newborn Safe Sleep Guideline

"NANN is thrilled to share this important guideline with the neonatal community," says NANN President-Elect and Newborn Safe Sleep guideline editor, Gail Bagwell, DNP APRN CNS. "As the professional voice of neonatal nursing, we strive to provide the education and tools needed to make a difference for nurses, our patients, and their families. Sleep related deaths are the leading cause of death between 1 month and 1 year of age for infants and nurses play a vital role in the education and role modeling of proper sleep behavior for all infants. This guideline will give nurses and other healthcare providers the tools necessary to do this job."



The Newborn Safe Sleep guideline was made possible through an unrestricted grant from Pampers®, part of the P&G family. "At Pampers®, caring for the healthy development of all babies is at the core of who we are. That is why we are elated to support the advancement of the neonatal community through our partnership with NANN. We believe this Newborn Safe Sleep guideline put together by NANN is an important resource that will aid nurses in caring for babies' healthy development," says Pampers Scientific Communication Leader Veronica Sanchez PhD.

About NANN

At nearly 8,000 members strong, NANN is the professional voice and home of neonatal nurses, nurse practitioners, and clinical nurse specialists. NANN supports the advancement of the neonatal nursing profession through opportunities for neonatal nurses to influence care for neonates and their families, collaborate with leaders and peers in their field, and gain clinical knowledge to improve daily practice. NANN serves nearly 7,500 members from all over the world. Learn more at www.nann.org.

About Pampers®

For more than 50 years, parents have trusted Pampers to care for their babies. Pampers is a part of The Procter & Gamble Company and is the #1-selling diaper worldwide. Every day, more than 25 million babies in 100 countries around the world wear Pampers. Pampers offers a complete range of diapers, wipes and training pants designed to provide protection and comfort for every stage of baby's development. Visit www.pampers.com to learn more about Pampers products, join the Pampers Rewards program, and find ideas and information to help your baby get the most out of love, sleep and play.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

