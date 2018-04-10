Nannocare™ Debuts NannoPad™ That Puts Period Pain In Its Place Through Aiding In Alleviation Of Cramping

In a recent study conducted by YouGov, 42 percent of women reported that the pain of their monthly menstrual cramps is so debilitating that it regularly interferes with their ability to do work. With that in mind, Nannocare was established to present women with a safe alternative to drugs or medication which may aid in naturally relieving menstrual discomfort. Nannocare's proprietary NannoPad contains Nannogenic technology which is engineered using natural fibers containing organically occurring earth elements broken into nanno particles. These nanno particles naturally and safely work with your body to emit a needed amount of molecular vibrational energy into the body which may increase blood flow. Through increasing microcirculation within the body, over 75% of women tested via our in-house study found NannoPad effective for menstrual cramp relief. Nannogenic technology also purifies the area around the pad from bacteria which has been proven to decrease odor.

Beyond offering a never-before-seen solution and that seeks to reduce cramping, the NannoPad was also designed with comfort in mind. All Nannocare products are made with 100% OCS Certified Organic Cotton giving the product a soft, comfortable feel without causing itching, rashes or irritation. Each ultra-absorbent layer of cotton works to firmly lock in even the heaviest of flows. For those who are not regular pad users, consumers are able to safely to use NannoPad pantyliners in conjunction with their usual tampons or menstrual cups. To achieve optimum results, it is recommended that consumers begin using the NannoPad system in the week leading up to their period.

The NannoPad range is available in the following size options to meet a wide array of consumer needs:

NannoPad Pantyliners are for users experiencing their lightest flow; available in an 18-unit pack for $7

NannoPad Regulars are for mid-range flows; available in a 20-unit pack for $12

NannoPad Supers are for those experiencing a heavy flow; available in a 20-unit pack for $14

Our NannoPad Multi-Pack contains 18 Pantyliners, 12 Regular Pads, and 6 Super Pads; available for $19

Nannocare products can currently be purchased online through the company's website. Users can opt in to Nannocare's customizable monthly subscription service to receive their first multi-pack box of NannoPads free of cost. Products are also available for one-time purchase. For additional information or to purchase Nannocare's product range, please visit www.nannocare.com.

About Nannocare

Nannocare™ seeks to provide women with an innovative solution which may aid in the alleviation of pain caused by menstrual cramping. Through incorporating cutting edge Nannogenic™ technology into our products, they present women with a holistic alternative to drugs and medication. Though Nannogenic technology is new to American consumers, aspects of this technology have been widely practiced by Eastern medical practitioners for hundreds of years. All Nannocare NannoPad™ products are carefully crafted with hypoallergenic, ultra-absorbent 100% OCS Certified Organic Cotton. Nannocare's product range has been tested in house through surveying the results of 244 participants that used the NannoPad over a 2-month time period. All Nannocare products are produced by an accredited FDA approved manufacturer and have been tested for safety by university labs. For additional information or to purchase Nannocare's product range, please visit www.nannocare.com.

