Nannocare™ Enters Into Over 4,400 New Retailers Nationwide

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nannocare , is thrilled to announce that it will be growing its retail distribution at a number of new stores nationwide this coming fall. The innovative brand that pioneered menstrual hygiene pads infused with Nannogenic™ technology, will now be available at popular college bookstores, supermarkets and drugstores.

NannoPad packs provided by Nannocare

Nannocare creates NannoPad®, made with 100% OCS Certified Organic Cotton, biodegradable plastic wrapping and natural Nannogenic technology that utilizes Far Infrared Energy, known to help stimulate circulation in the tiny blood vessels up to 1.5 inches under the skin around the pelvic region. By stimulating these blood vessels, NannoPad can help reduce menstrual discomfort and decrease the need for women to use harmful painkillers during their periods.

With Nannocare's expansion into additional retailers, it will make it even more convenient for women to have access to NannoPads, the natural solution for cramping, bloating and discomfort associated with the menstrual cycle. Nannocare is making its way into 150 Barnes & Noble College stores this coming fall, making it easier for students to sit through classes without the irritation caused by their periods. In August, Nannocare will also be available at 50 Raley's supermarkets in California and Nevada, 77 Big Y locations located in Massachusetts and Connecticut, 120 Coborn stores in Minnesota and over 4,000 drugstore locations such as Pharmabox and CVS Pharmacy locations.

"We could not be more thrilled to provide women with more convenient ways to access NannoPads than ever," said Paul Van Kleef, CEO and Founder of Nannocare. "By expanding our distribution to everyday retailers, we are finally able to bring a new kind of innovation in the feminine hygiene space to women's everyday lives."

To learn more about the brand, please visit www.nannocare.com or check out Nannocare's Instagram @nannocare.

About Nannocare

Nannocare™ seeks to provide women with an innovative solution which may aid in the alleviation of discomfort during menstruation. Through incorporating cutting edge Nannogenic™ technology into our products, they present women with a natural alternative to drugs and medication. Though Nannogenic technology is fairly new to American consumers, aspects of this technology have been widely practiced by Eastern medical practitioners for hundreds of years. All Nannocare NannoPad® products are innovatively created with hypoallergenic, ultra-absorbent 100% OCS Certified Organic Cotton. All Nannocare products are produced by an accredited FDA approved manufacturer and have been tested for safety and efficacy by Certified labs. For additional information or to purchase Nannocare's product line, please visit www.nannocare.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kim Le | Sonja Melin

219297@email4pr.com

213-516-2479

www.startrco.com

SOURCE Nannocare

Related Links

https://nannocare.com

