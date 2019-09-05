NannoPad® Brings Health and Wellness Through Innovation to Natural Products Expo East

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nannocare, the manufacturer of Nannopad®, will be at the Natural Products Expo East in Baltimore Sept. 11-14.

Nannopads are the revolutionary menstrual pads taking the market by storm, offering long-sought non-pharmaceutical relief from menstrual discomfort.

NannoPads are now available in retail stores and pharmacies across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Go to Nannocare.com to find a local retail location.

Nannopads are all-natural hypoallergenic sanitary pads made of USDA, OCS-certified organic cotton and as thin as a nickel with the same absorbency of other pads. They are free from chlorine, pesticides, dyes and fragrances and are infused with a proprietary blend of Nannogenic™ Technology that helps to bring relief from menstrual discomfort.

This innovative product is designed to improve microcirculation in the pelvic region up to 1.5 inches reaching the pelvic floor. The enhanced microcirculation stimulates the tiny blood vessels to help ease menstrual discomfort, which may help to reduce issues such as cramps and bloating, abating the need for pharmaceutical remedies.

Even more importantly, Nannopads are highly recommended by many consumers who report that Nannopad not only helps to relieve menstrual discomfort but also locks in heavy flows and helps with odor control naturally.

Dr. Lisa Benest, M.D., certified by the American Board of Dermatology, confirms that organic cotton, unlike genetically modified cotton, is safer for contact against skin and safer for the environment. She says, "There are no materials used in Nannopad® that would cause skin irritation. The pad is all-natural."

Nannopads are environmentally friendly, as the crops of organic cotton are not treated with pesticides, insecticides, herbicides, or genetically modified organisms. Organic cotton is safe for consumers, for farmers, and for the entire wildlife eco-system.

Nannopad's newest packaging also boasts non-toxic, biodegradable plastic wrappers. Bio-plastics are made from crops that are grown, rather than using fossil fuels that constitute conventional plastics. Biodegradable plastics help reduce the waste stream, conserve petroleum supplies, reduce the carbon footprint, and can generate significant energy savings. Nannocare cares about you and about our planet.

Join us at Booth 2842 to learn more about Nannopad® and how they are revolutionizing the industry with, soft, thin, moisture-wicking, breathable and comfortable pads that are designed to minimize discomfort and maximize life.

To learn more about the brand, please visit www.nannocare.com or check out Nannocare's Instagram @nannocare.

