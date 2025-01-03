Nano and Advanced Materials Institute (NAMI) to Unveil its Smart Products and New Collaboration at CES 2025

HONG KONG, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nano and Advanced Materials Institute (NAMI), a leading institute with expertise on nanotechnology and advanced materials, has been developing innovative and smart products for various industries. In this year's CES, NAMI will showcase its latest products in the electronics industry for 5G and the Internet of Things, smart city, and digital health. Some highlights include:

NAMI to Unveil its Smart Products and New Collaboration

Lightweight & Durable High-power Batteries for E-bike

High Performing Two-phase Nano Immersion Coolant for Servers and High-performance Computers

Self-powered Long-life Asset Tracker for Smart Airport

All-weather Mission-critical Battery for Next Generation Emergency Call (NG-eCall) Systems

Low Temperature Battery for Emergency Lighting and Outdoor CCTV

Highly Sensitive Pressure Sensor Mapping System for Foot Health Monitoring

Nanobubble Aquaculture System

NAMI is also excited to announce that it will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Covation Holdings Limited (Covation) on 8 January, 2025 at the booth of NAMI. This strategic partnership creates a synergy of NAMI's advanced battery technology and innovative functional coatings for magnesium alloys with Covation's range of e-mobility products, outdoor product components and applications for consumer electronics, enhancing product performance, durability and comfort, and ultimately delivering an advanced user experience.

Details of the MOU signing ceremony:

Date: 8 January 2025 (Wednesday)

Time: 2:30pm – 3:00pm

Venue: Booth# 50832-02, Hong Kong Tech Pavilion @Global Pavilion, Hall A, Level 2, Venetian Expo & Convention Center

Visit NAMI at CES 2025:

Booth# 50832-02, Hong Kong Tech Pavilion @Global Pavilion, Hall A, Level 2, Venetian Expo & Convention Center

About NAMI

Nano and Advanced Materials Institute (NAMI) is designated by the Innovation and Technology Commission of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region for technology development using nanotechnology and advanced materials, collaborating with the industry for technology upgrade and commercialization. For more information, please visit www.nami.org.hk.

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://ces25.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=0013A00001eff04QAA

