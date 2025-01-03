Nano and Advanced Materials Institute (NAMI) to Unveil its Smart Products and New Collaboration at CES 2025
Jan 03, 2025, 09:00 ET
HONG KONG, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nano and Advanced Materials Institute (NAMI), a leading institute with expertise on nanotechnology and advanced materials, has been developing innovative and smart products for various industries. In this year's CES, NAMI will showcase its latest products in the electronics industry for 5G and the Internet of Things, smart city, and digital health. Some highlights include:
- Lightweight & Durable High-power Batteries for E-bike
- High Performing Two-phase Nano Immersion Coolant for Servers and High-performance Computers
- Self-powered Long-life Asset Tracker for Smart Airport
- All-weather Mission-critical Battery for Next Generation Emergency Call (NG-eCall) Systems
- Low Temperature Battery for Emergency Lighting and Outdoor CCTV
- Highly Sensitive Pressure Sensor Mapping System for Foot Health Monitoring
- Nanobubble Aquaculture System
NAMI is also excited to announce that it will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Covation Holdings Limited (Covation) on 8 January, 2025 at the booth of NAMI. This strategic partnership creates a synergy of NAMI's advanced battery technology and innovative functional coatings for magnesium alloys with Covation's range of e-mobility products, outdoor product components and applications for consumer electronics, enhancing product performance, durability and comfort, and ultimately delivering an advanced user experience.
Details of the MOU signing ceremony:
Date: 8 January 2025 (Wednesday)
Time: 2:30pm – 3:00pm
Venue: Booth# 50832-02, Hong Kong Tech Pavilion @Global Pavilion, Hall A, Level 2, Venetian Expo & Convention Center
Visit NAMI at CES 2025:
Booth# 50832-02, Hong Kong Tech Pavilion @Global Pavilion, Hall A, Level 2, Venetian Expo & Convention Center
About NAMI
Nano and Advanced Materials Institute (NAMI) is designated by the Innovation and Technology Commission of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region for technology development using nanotechnology and advanced materials, collaborating with the industry for technology upgrade and commercialization. For more information, please visit www.nami.org.hk.
Click here for more details about our booth at: https://ces25.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=0013A00001eff04QAA
