Nano calcium carbonate market size to grow by USD 2.89 billion from 2022 to 2027, Rise in residential and commercial construction activities boosts the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global nano calcium carbonate market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,893.19 million from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.37% during the forecast period. The construction industry is booming, driving market growth. With more residential and commercial projects underway, there's a higher demand for stability and durability in materials. Urbanization and increased infrastructure investments are fueling this growth, especially in countries like India and China where income levels are rising. As people become more confident in using chemicals, construction projects are on the rise. This trend is expected to continue as more people move to cities and invest in building homes and businesses.

Report Coverage Details Page number 163 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.37% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,893.19 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.91 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany

APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 49%. The regional market growth can be attributed to factors such as the rapid growth in industries such as the building and construction industries, coupled with the increasing government investments. Emerging economies such as China and India also contribute to regional market growth with their growing investment in developing infrastructure both in residential and commercial buildings. Growing investment in developing infrastructure both in residential and commercial buildings, which is expected to account for a 6% share of the country's GDP into 2025. Hence, such factors fuel the growth of the nano calcium carbonate market in APAC during the forecast period.

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (standard grade and high precision grade), application (plastics, rubber, building and construction, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The standard grade segment will be significant during the forecast period. Factors such as the rise in the production of adhesives and sealants in the building and construction industry drive segment growth. Other factors include the rise in the demand for various grades of plastics and the growth in construction activities. Hence, such factors will drive the demand for the standard grade segment during the forecast period.

Growing demand for nano calcium carbonate from the pharmaceutical industry is a trend influencing the nano calcium carbonate market.

Health hazards associated with nano calcium carbonate challenge the growth of the nano calcium carbonate market.

Analyst Review

The Nano Calcium Carbonate Market is witnessing substantial growth across various industries, driven by its versatile applications and advantageous properties. Nano calcium carbonate, also known as nano-precipitated calcium carbonate (NPCC), is increasingly utilized in sectors such as rubber, paints, coatings, lightweight materials, aerospace, packaging, personal protective equipment (PPE), disinfectants, food, healthcare, plastics, construction, and pharmaceuticals.

In the rubber industry, nano calcium carbonate serves as a reinforcing agent, enhancing the mechanical properties of rubber polymers and improving product durability. Similarly, in the paints and coatings industry, it acts as a filler material, enhancing the coating's strength and durability while maintaining desired physical properties.

Its lightweight nature makes it an ideal choice for lightweight materials in aerospace components, automotive parts, and construction materials, contributing to reduced CO2 emissions and improved fuel efficiency in transportation. Moreover, in the packaging industry, nano calcium carbonate enhances the strength and barrier properties of packaging materials, prolonging shelf life and preserving the quality of packaged goods, particularly in the food and beverage industry.

In the healthcare sector, nano calcium carbonate finds applications in medical devices, where its biocompatibility and high-strength properties are leveraged for various applications, including orthopedic implants and drug delivery systems. Additionally, in the pharmaceutical industry, it is utilized in fortified food applications to improve nutritional content and enhance the bioavailability of active ingredients.

The Asia Pacific region dominates the nano calcium carbonate market, driven by the thriving manufacturing sector and increasing demand from end-user industries such as automotive, construction, and healthcare. Europe also represents a significant market, with stringent regulations driving the adoption of environmentally friendly materials in various applications.

As the demand for eco-friendly and high-performance materials continues to rise, nano calcium carbonate is poised to play a pivotal role in meeting these requirements across diverse industries. With its exceptional physical properties, processing characteristics, and economic benefits, nano calcium carbonate is set to experience continued growth and adoption in the global market.

Market Overview

The Nano Calcium Carbonate Market is witnessing significant growth across diverse industries such as rubber, paints & coatings, aerospace, packaging, and the food industry. Nano calcium carbonate serves as a versatile filler material and reinforcing agent, enhancing the strength and durability of various products while maintaining lightweight properties. Its incorporation in personal protective equipment (PPE) ensures improved safety standards, while in disinfectants, it aids in effective formulation. Moreover, its usage in the food industry contributes to enhancing product quality and texture. With its wide-ranging applications and benefits across industries, the nano calcium carbonate market is poised for continued expansion, driven by the increasing demand for high-strength materials and advanced technologies.

