Nano calcium carbonate market to grow by USD 2,893.19 million from 2022 to 2027; Rise in residential and commercial construction activities boosts the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global nano calcium carbonate market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,893.19 million from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.37% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 49%. The regional market growth can be attributed to factors such as the rapid growth in industries such as the building and construction industries, coupled with the increasing government investments. Emerging economies such as China and India also contribute to regional market growth with their growing investment in developing infrastructure both in residential and commercial buildings. Growing investment in developing infrastructure both in residential and commercial buildings, which is expected to account for a 6% share of the country's GDP into 2025. Hence, such factors fuel the growth of the nano calcium carbonate market in APAC during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Nano Calcium Carbonate Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Nano calcium carbonate market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (standard grade and high precision grade), application (plastics, rubber, building and construction, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The standard grade segment will be significant during the forecast period. Factors such as the rise in the production of adhesives and sealants in the building and construction industry drive segment growth. Other factors include the rise in the demand for various grades of plastics and the growth in construction activities. Hence, such factors will drive the demand for the standard grade segment during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country and region wise historic market data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027)

Nano calcium carbonate market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The rise in residential and commercial construction activities drives the growth of the nano calcium carbonate market. Factors such as the growth in urbanization and infrastructure investments as well as the demand for greater volume stability and increased abrasion resistance drive the growth in such construction activities.

According to the World Bank, developing countries such as India and China experienced a rise in per capita income levels in 2021. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the nano calcium carbonate market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Growing demand for nano calcium carbonate from the pharmaceutical industry is a trend influencing the nano calcium carbonate market. Paints and coatings industries are also some of the industries that drive the consumption of nano calcium carbonate.

Various calcium formulations, tablets, and syrups, in the pharmaceutical industry use high-purity of nano calcium carbonate. Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the nano calcium carbonate market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Health hazards associated with nano calcium carbonate challenge the growth of the nano calcium carbonate market. Calcium carbonate can be found in chalk, limestone, and oyster shells, and nano calcium carbonate is widely used as a supplement for calcium.

However, it should be used in a limited amount, with the prescription of a health consultant. Also, the increased consumption can sometimes lead to a coma. Hence, such challenges impede the growth of the nano calcium carbonate market during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)

What are the key data covered in this nano calcium carbonate market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the nano calcium carbonate market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the nano calcium carbonate market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the nano calcium carbonate market across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of nano calcium carbonate market vendors

Related Reports:

The marine calcium market size is expected to increase to USD 126.44 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.84%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers marine calcium market segmentation by application (supplements, cosmetics, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The high degree of availability is notably driving the marine calcium market growth.

The global calcium hydroxide market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.96% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by 15,650.28 thousand tons. This market research report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (environmental water treatment, chemical, agriculture, zinc, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increase in construction and infrastructure development activities is the key factor driving the global calcium hydroxide market.

Nano calcium carbonate market scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.37% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,893.19 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.91 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Akzo Nobel NV, Changzhou Calcium carbonate Co. Ltd., FUJIAN SANMU NANO CALCIUM CARBONATE CO.LTD., Guangdong Qiangda New Materials Technology Co. Ltd., Hebei Lixin Chemistry Co. Ltd., Imerys S.A., Maruo Calcium Co. Ltd., Minerals Technologies Inc., NanoMaterials Technology Pte Ltd., Shiraishi Kogyo Kaisha Ltd., Solvay SA, Yuncheng Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd., and Omya International AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

SOURCE Technavio