Nano calcium carbonate market to grow by USD 2,893.19 million from 2022 to 2027; Rise in residential and commercial construction activities boosts the market - Technavio

08 Aug, 2023, 12:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global nano calcium carbonate market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,893.19 million from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.37% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 49%. The regional market growth can be attributed to factors such as the rapid growth in industries such as the building and construction industries, coupled with the increasing government investments. Emerging economies such as China and India also contribute to regional market growth with their growing investment in developing infrastructure both in residential and commercial buildings. Growing investment in developing infrastructure both in residential and commercial buildings, which is expected to account for a 6% share of the country's GDP into 2025. Hence, such factors fuel the growth of the nano calcium carbonate market in APAC during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report
What's New?
- Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
- Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
- Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!
Nano calcium carbonate market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on type (standard grade and high precision grade), application (plastics, rubber, building and construction, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
- The standard grade segment will be significant during the forecast period. Factors such as the rise in the production of adhesives and sealants in the building and construction industry drive segment growth. Other factors include the rise in the demand for various grades of plastics and the growth in construction activities. Hence, such factors will drive the demand for the standard grade segment during the forecast period.
Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country and region wise historic market data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report
Nano calcium carbonate market – Market Dynamics
Key factor driving market growth
The rise in residential and commercial construction activities drives the growth of the nano calcium carbonate market. Factors such as the growth in urbanization and infrastructure investments as well as the demand for greater volume stability and increased abrasion resistance drive the growth in such construction activities.
According to the World Bank, developing countries such as India and China experienced a rise in per capita income levels in 2021. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the nano calcium carbonate market during the forecast period.
Leading trends influencing the market
Growing demand for nano calcium carbonate from the pharmaceutical industry is a trend influencing the nano calcium carbonate market. Paints and coatings industries are also some of the industries that drive the consumption of nano calcium carbonate.
Various calcium formulations, tablets, and syrups, in the pharmaceutical industry use high-purity of nano calcium carbonate. Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the nano calcium carbonate market during the forecast period.
Major challenges hindering the market growth
Health hazards associated with nano calcium carbonate challenge the growth of the nano calcium carbonate market. Calcium carbonate can be found in chalk, limestone, and oyster shells, and nano calcium carbonate is widely used as a supplement for calcium.
However, it should be used in a limited amount, with the prescription of a health consultant. Also, the increased consumption can sometimes lead to a coma. Hence, such challenges impede the growth of the nano calcium carbonate market during the forecast period.
Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!
What are the key data covered in this nano calcium carbonate market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the nano calcium carbonate market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the nano calcium carbonate market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the nano calcium carbonate market across APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of nano calcium carbonate market vendors
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
The marine calcium market size is expected to increase to USD 126.44 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.84%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers marine calcium market segmentation by application (supplements, cosmetics, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The high degree of availability is notably driving the marine calcium market growth.
The global calcium hydroxide market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.96% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by 15,650.28 thousand tons. This market research report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (environmental water treatment, chemical, agriculture, zinc, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increase in construction and infrastructure development activities is the key factor driving the global calcium hydroxide market.
|
Nano calcium carbonate market scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.37%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 2,893.19 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
6.91
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 49%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, India, UK, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Akzo Nobel NV, Changzhou Calcium carbonate Co. Ltd., FUJIAN SANMU NANO CALCIUM CARBONATE CO.LTD., Guangdong Qiangda New Materials Technology Co. Ltd., Hebei Lixin Chemistry Co. Ltd., Imerys S.A., Maruo Calcium Co. Ltd., Minerals Technologies Inc., NanoMaterials Technology Pte Ltd., Shiraishi Kogyo Kaisha Ltd., Solvay SA, Yuncheng Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd., and Omya International AG
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global nano calcium carbonate market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global nano calcium carbonate market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Type
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 6.3 Standard grade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Standard grade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Standard grade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Standard grade - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Standard grade - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 High precision grade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on High precision grade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on High precision grade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on High precision grade - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on High precision grade - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Application
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 7.3 Plastics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Plastics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Plastics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Plastics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Plastics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Rubber - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Rubber - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Rubber - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Rubber - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rubber - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Building and construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Building and construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.7 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 99: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 101: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
- Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 117: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Akzo Nobel NV
- Exhibit 119: Akzo Nobel NV - Overview
- Exhibit 120: Akzo Nobel NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 121: Akzo Nobel NV - Key news
- Exhibit 122: Akzo Nobel NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 123: Akzo Nobel NV - Segment focus
- 12.4 Changzhou Calcium carbonate Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 124: Changzhou Calcium carbonate Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 125: Changzhou Calcium carbonate Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 126: Changzhou Calcium carbonate Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.5 FUJIAN SANMU NANO CALCIUM CARBONATE CO.LTD.
- Exhibit 127: FUJIAN SANMU NANO CALCIUM CARBONATE CO.LTD. - Overview
- Exhibit 128: FUJIAN SANMU NANO CALCIUM CARBONATE CO.LTD. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 129: FUJIAN SANMU NANO CALCIUM CARBONATE CO.LTD. - Key offerings
- 12.6 Guangdong Qiangda New Materials Technology Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 130: Guangdong Qiangda New Materials Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 131: Guangdong Qiangda New Materials Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 132: Guangdong Qiangda New Materials Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.7 Hebei Lixin Chemistry Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 133: Hebei Lixin Chemistry Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 134: Hebei Lixin Chemistry Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 135: Hebei Lixin Chemistry Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.8 Imerys S.A.
- Exhibit 136: Imerys S.A. - Overview
- Exhibit 137: Imerys S.A. - Business segments
- Exhibit 138: Imerys S.A. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 139: Imerys S.A. - Segment focus
- 12.9 Maruo Calcium Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 140: Maruo Calcium Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 141: Maruo Calcium Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 142: Maruo Calcium Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.10 Minerals Technologies Inc.
- Exhibit 143: Minerals Technologies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 144: Minerals Technologies Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 145: Minerals Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 146: Minerals Technologies Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.11 NanoMaterials Technology Pte Ltd.
- Exhibit 147: NanoMaterials Technology Pte Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 148: NanoMaterials Technology Pte Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 149: NanoMaterials Technology Pte Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.12 Omya International AG
- Exhibit 150: Omya International AG - Overview
- Exhibit 151: Omya International AG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 152: Omya International AG - Key offerings
- 12.13 Shiraishi Kogyo Kaisha Ltd.
- Exhibit 153: Shiraishi Kogyo Kaisha Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 154: Shiraishi Kogyo Kaisha Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 155: Shiraishi Kogyo Kaisha Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.14 Solvay SA
- Exhibit 156: Solvay SA - Overview
- Exhibit 157: Solvay SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 158: Solvay SA - Key news
- Exhibit 159: Solvay SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 160: Solvay SA - Segment focus
- 12.15 Yuncheng Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 161: Yuncheng Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 162: Yuncheng Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 163: Yuncheng Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 164: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 165: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 166: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 167: Research methodology
- Exhibit 168: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 169: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 170: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article