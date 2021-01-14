Nano Hydrate, Inc. Black-Owned CBD Manufacturer, Launches Product Development Services Using Innovative Technology

SARASOTA, Fla. Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nano Hydrate is a cutting edge wholesale manufacturer and provider of white label, private label, custom and ready-made formulations of premium hemp-derived products in health & wellness, skin care, personal care, beverages and pet care industries (B2B only). Nano Hydrate holds multiple certifications, including compliance with the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) registered facility, and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), which recognizes the highest level in the quality manufacturing of foods, beverages, cosmetics, and dietary supplements.

Manufacturers seeking the FDA's GMP certification must meet strict guidelines in order to demonstrate manufacturing cleanliness, process controls, product consistency, employee and consumer safety, and product traceability.

Taking advantage of its water-soluble platform, Nano Hydrate has greatly enhanced the bioavailability of their entire line of industry leading bulk and wholesale water soluble powders, liquids, vaginal suppositories, and creams. Jeff Allen, President and Co-founder of Nano Hydrate stated, "Nano has been conducting its own extended shelf-life testing and very impressed by their superior shelf stability." Allen added, "These new and advanced water-soluble technology formulations transform our hemp CBD oil into nano sized emulsions making it more absorbable when delivered orally, and much more permeable when administered topically."

As his company continues to grow, Allen plans to create a partnership program that will allow him to introduce niche CBD products into the marketplace for existing brands, while expanding into the cannabis industry to offer Cannabis-infused beverage solutions. Quality CBD products have been proven to have positive life-changing effects, and Allen is on a mission to educate and build awareness of the scientific advantages of this chemical compound.

About Nano Hydrate

In today's business world, trust is important and as a certified minority business enterprise pharmaceutical manufacturer, Nano Hydrate has proven that it can be trusted by providing innovative and high quality scientific wellness-driven CBD products. The company's innovation within the CBD industry provides opportunities across many retail, food, beverage, and supplement-based industries.

Nano Hydrate is committed to providing its clients with the highest level of service and quality premium CBD products available on the market. If you are searching for a wholesale solution for your CBD products, Nano Hydrate is the perfect partner to provide you with the quickest, easiest, and most affordable way to introduce your brand into the booming CBD market. www.nanohydrate.co

