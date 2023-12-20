Nano Labs Announces Extraordinary General Meeting

News provided by

Nano Labs Ltd

20 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nano Labs Ltd (Nasdaq: NA) ("we," "the Company," or "Nano Labs"), a leading fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in China, announced today that an extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the "Meeting") will be held at 10 A.M. on January 25, 2024, Beijing time (9 P.M. on January 24, 2024, U.S. Eastern time) at 30th Floor, Dikaiyinzuo, No. 29, East Jiefang Road, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, People's Republic of China. The Company has established the close of business on December 22, 2023, Eastern time (the "Record Date"), as the record date for determining shareholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Meeting and any adjournments or postponements thereof. The purpose of the Meeting is:

(1) to effect a share consolidation of two shares with a par value of US$0.0001 each in the Company's issued and unissued share capital be and are hereby consolidated into one share with a par value of US$0.0002 (the "Share Consolidation"), so that the authorized share capital of the Company is US$50,000 divided into 250,000,000 ordinary shares of par value of US$0.0002 each, comprising (i) 121,410,923 Class A ordinary shares of par value of US$0.0002 each, (ii) 28,589,077 Class B ordinary shares of par value of US$0.0002 each and (iii) 100,000,000 shares of a par value of US$0.0002 each of such class or classes (however designated) as the board of directors of the Company (the "Directors") may determine in accordance with the Company's New M&A (as defined below).

(2) to amend the Company's memorandum and articles of association currently in effect (the "Current M&A") to reflect the Share Consolidation (after the amendment, the "New M&A").

Subject to the approval at the Meeting, the Share Consolidation will be effective at 5 P.M. on January 31, 2024, U.S. Eastern time, and the Class A ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on a post-Share Consolidation basis on the Nasdaq Capital Market when markets open on the next business trading day under the new CUSIP/ISIN numbers. No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the Share Consolidation. All fractional shares will be rounded up to the whole number of shares. Copies of the notice of the Meeting and the form of proxy are available on the Company's corporate investor relations website at https://[email protected].

About Nano Labs Ltd

Nano Labs Ltd is a leading fabless integrated circuit ("IC") design company and product solution provider in China. Nano Labs is committed to the development of high throughput computing ("HTC") chips, high performance computing ("HPC") chips, distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards ("NICs") vision computing chips and distributed rendering. Nano Labs has built a comprehensive flow processing unit ("FPU") architecture which offers solution that integrates the features of both HTC and HPC. Nano Lab's Cuckoo series are one of the first near-memory HTC chips available in the market with a maximum bandwidth of approximately 2.27 Tbps, as well as one of the first movers of the ASIC-based Grin mining market *. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: https://ir.nano.cn/.

*According to an industry report prepared by Frost & Sullivan.

Forward-Looking Statements

This report contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's plan to appeal the Staff's determination, which can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Nano Labs Ltd
[email protected]

Ascent Investor Relations LLC
Ms. Tina Xiao
Tel: +1-646-932-7242
Email: investors@ascent-ir.com

SOURCE Nano Labs Ltd

Also from this source

Nano Labs Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Nano Labs Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Nano Labs Ltd (Nasdaq: NA) ("we," "the Company," or "Nano Labs"), a leading fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider...
Nano Labs to Hold 2023 Annual General Meeting on December 1, 2023

Nano Labs to Hold 2023 Annual General Meeting on December 1, 2023

Nano Labs Ltd (Nasdaq: NA) ("we," "the Company," or "Nano Labs"), a leading fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.