Nano Labs Announces Pricing of Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities

HONG KONG, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nano Labs Ltd (Nasdaq: NA) ("we," the "Company" or "Nano Labs"), a leading fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in China, today announced that it entered into a share subscription agreement (the "Subscription Agreement") with certain investors (the "Investors") on December 9, 2024 to sell 5,611,459 Class A ordinary shares of the Company in a private placement. The purchase price per Class A ordinary shares is US$6.46, being the average closing price of the previous 60 trading days prior to the signing of the Subscription Agreement, and the aggregate purchase price of the Private Placement is approximately US$36.25 million (the "Aggregate Purchase Price"). The Aggregate Purchase Price will be satisfied in U.S. dollars, Bitcoin and USDT. The shares are offered in a transaction not required to be registered under Section 5 of the Securities Act. The closing may take place on a non-contemporaneous basis in 10 business days, subject to customary closing conditions.

About Nano Labs Ltd

Nano Labs Ltd is a leading fabless integrated circuit ("IC") design company and product solution provider in China. Nano Labs is committed to the development of high throughput computing ("HTC") chips, high performance computing ("HPC") chips, distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards ("NICs") vision computing chips and distributed rendering. Nano Labs has built a comprehensive flow processing unit ("FPU") architecture which offers solution that integrates the features of both HTC and HPC. Nano Lab's Cuckoo series are one of the first near-memory HTC chips available in the market*. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: https://ir.nano.cn/.



* According to an industry report prepared by Frost & Sullivan.

