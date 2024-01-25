Nano Labs Announces Results of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nano Labs Ltd (Nasdaq: NA) ("we," "the Company," or "Nano Labs"), a leading fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in China, announced today the results of the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") held on 10 A.M. on January 25, 2024, Beijing time (9 P.M. on January 24, 2024, U.S. Eastern time). The proposals submitted for shareholder approval at the EGM have been approved. Specifically, the shareholders have passed resolutions:

(1) to effect a share consolidation of two shares with a par value of US$0.0001 each in the Company's issued and unissued share capital be and are hereby consolidated into one share with a par value of US$0.0002 (the "Share Consolidation"), so that the authorized share capital of the Company is US$50,000 divided into 250,000,000 ordinary shares of par value of US$0.0002 each, comprising (i) 121,410,923 Class A ordinary shares of par value of US$0.0002 each, (ii) 28,589,078 Class B ordinary shares of par value of US$0.0002 each and (iii) 99,999,999 shares of a par value of US$0.0002 each of such class or classes (however designated) as the board of directors of the Company may determine in accordance with the Company's New M&A (as defined below).

(2) to amend the Company's memorandum and articles of association currently in effect to reflect the Share Consolidation (after the amendment, the "New M&A").

