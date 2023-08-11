Nano Labs to Announce First Half of 2023 Financial Results on August 15, 2023

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nano Labs Ltd (Nasdaq: NA) ("we," the "Company" or "Nano Labs"), a leading fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first half of 2023 before the U.S. market opens on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

The Company will host an earnings conference call to discuss its financial results at 8:00 am U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 pm Beijing Time) on August 15, 2023.

For participants who wish to join the call, please access the link provided below to complete the online registration process.

Registration Link: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10032954-ysg6df.html

Upon registration, participants will receive the dial-in number and unique PIN, which can be used to join the conference call. If participants register and forget their PIN or lose their registration confirmation email, they may simply re-register and receive a new PIN. All participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the start time.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the Company's investor relations website at: https://ir.nano.cn/.

A telephone replay of the call will be available until August 22, 2023 via the following dial-in details:

Dial-in Numbers:

U.S./Canada

1-855-883-1031

Hong Kong

800-930-639

China

400-1209-216

Replay PIN

10032954

About Nano Labs Ltd

Nano Labs Ltd is a leading fabless integrated circuit ("IC") design company and product solution provider in China. Nano Labs is committed to the development of high throughput computing ("HTC") chips, high performance computing ("HPC") chips, distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards ("NICs") vision computing chips and distributed rendering. Nano Labs has built a comprehensive flow processing unit ("FPU") architecture which offers solution that integrates the features of both HTC and HPC. Nano Lab's Cuckoo series are one of the first near-memory HTC chips available in the market with a maximum bandwidth of approximately 2.27 Tbps, as well as one of the first movers of the ASIC-based Grin mining market *. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: ir.nano.cn.

*According to an industry report prepared by Frost & Sullivan.

Forward-Looking Statements

This report contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's plan to appeal the Staff's determination, which can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Nano Labs Ltd
Email: [email protected]

Ascent Investor Relations LLC
Ms. Tina Xiao
Tel: (917) 609-0333
Email: [email protected]

